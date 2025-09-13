5 WWE stars who may retire before WrestleMania 43

WrestleMania 43 is set to be one of the biggest editions of the premium live event, as The Show of Shows will be held in Saudi Arabia. It will see the rise of legends and the return of icons as the WWE is expected to go all out to make it the most star-studded WrestleMania ever. While new faces will rise to glory, some veterans will bid adieu to their wrestling careers before the show in 2027.
Several superstars who are currently active on the roster may be nearing the end of their WWE careers. They are expected to hang up their boots and put their legacy to rest within the next 18 months. The list includes some of the most elite names who may be in their final run with the Stamford-based promotion.
Here are five WWE stars who could retire before WrestleMania 43:
#5. Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio is one of the oldest active luchadores on the WWE roster. However, the 50-year-old has been battling knee issues and dealing with injuries lately. There is a good possibility that 2026 could be his final year in the company, as he may decide to step away from in-ring action to avoid further strain on his body.
There were also reports that Mysterio's current WWE contract would expire in late 2026. It is said to be a three-year deal signed in December 2023. Hence, this makes it quite plausible that the legendary luchador may bid adieu to his pro wrestling career before WrestleMania 43.
#4. Natalya
Natalya is one of the longest-tenured female WWE stars on the current roster. However, her appearances have become sporadic on weekly shows, and the company has been using her veteran status to elevate talents. It does not look like The Queen of Harts has much time left in the Stamford-based promotion.
The 43-year-old hinted on social media that she is considering a potential transition from her wrestling career to focus on her family's Hart Wrestling Academy. There is a good chance that Natalya may silently announce her retirement from WWE before WrestleMania 43.
#3. John Cena
John Cena's retirement before WrestleMania 43 is not speculative but rather, definite. The Cenation Leader began his farewell tour in January this year and has only three months left in it. He will draw the curtains on his legendary WWE career in December this year.
During various interviews, Cena made it clear that he would never step into the squared circle once he is done. Although he will not compete at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia, the 17-time World Champion might make a guest appearance at the marquee event in The Desert Kingdom.
#2. AJ Styles
One of the biggest names whose retirement is looming on the horizon is that of AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is seemingly in his final run with WWE. Recent reports from Fighful indicate that his current contract will expire in February 2026. It does not look like Styles intends to stretch his in-ring career further.
He stated in various interviews that his body has started to give up on him and that he is nearing the end of his pro wrestling career. AJ Styles also teased it in a major way on a recent Instagram post by putting a picture of an hourglass. He is very likely to hang up his boots before WrestleMania 43.
#1. Big E may retire before WrestleMania 43
One of the early retirements, which fans may not be anticipating, can be that of Big E. While it could be shocking for many, the 39-year-old may actually hang up his boots before WrestleMania 43. Big E has been out of action since suffering a neck injury in 2022. He has been undergoing regular medical assessment from time to time since then.
Three years have almost passed, and there are no signs of him getting a clearance from the medical team for a future return. Big E may assess his situation for one more year or so and finally announce his WWE retirement before the end of 2026. While it may be unfortunate, the former New Day member could be compelled to make that decision.
