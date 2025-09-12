WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia: 5 retired WWE stars who could return

WrestleMania is regarded as WWE's biggest event of the year and it has remained a staple of the United States since its inception. However, recent reports state that The Show of Shows is set to go international in 2027. WrestleMania 43 is reported to take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the flagship event will be held outside America.The WWE events in Saudi Arabia are known for their grandeur and it is where legends rise and icons return. Various high-profile names are expected to come out of retirement to grace the wrestling ring once again. The company is expected to provide enticing offers to legends and Hall of Famers, ensuring some blockbuster in-ring returns.Here are five retired WWE stars who could return for a match at WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia:#5. Stone Cold Steve AustinStone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most popular names in WWE, who retired from in-ring action several years ago. However, he competed at WrestleMania 38 after a shocking return, indicating that he is open to a one-off appearance or a match. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if the company brings him back.Austin's star power and fan appeal make him a prime candidate for a big-money match in Saudi Arabia. Hence, there is a substantial chance that he could compete at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. A lucrative amount could lure him to put on his wrestling boots and step into the squared circle again.#4. WWE legend LitaLita is another renowned name who is a strong candidate for a one-off return at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia. Given her nostalgic fan appeal and history of occasional comebacks, WWE could bring her back for a dream match against a current-generation female star at The Show of Shows. Despite being retired, The Extreme Diva has been making sporadic appearances in the company in recent years, whether it's in the Royal Rumble or for a specific feud. Her long tenure, good physique and recent wrestling activities suggest that Lita is in good shape for a potential comeback to the squared circle.#3. GoldbergGoldberg recently drew the curtains on his pro wrestling career, competing in his last match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event in July. However, retirements don't actually carry much significance in pro wrestling. The possibility of legends coming back for another match always remains open.When it comes to Goldberg, he is a popular name in Saudi Arabia and they could push for his return at WrestleMania 43. His star power and past willingness to return for big paydays make him a strong candidate for a one-off match. The WCW icon could come out of retirement to have a dream match, potentially with Bron Breakker.#2. BatistaBatista retired from in-ring action in 2019 and since then, he has remained focused on his Hollywood career. However, The Animal has expressed interest in returning to the ring for one match. And there couldn't be any better stage than WWE's first WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia.Dave Bautista's Hollywood fame and past WWE stardom make him a big attraction for such a monumental event. His in-ring return in Saudi Arabia could draw mainstream appeal, making WrestleMania 43 a major success. Batista could return to compete in a dream match against a current generation star.#1. The UndertakerOne of the biggest names that could come out of retirement for a match at WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia is The Undertaker. The Phenom's fan appeal and popularity in The Desert Kingdom are unparalleled and unprecedented. He has competed in several shows in the nation in the past, making him a big draw.Therefore, Saudi Arabia will likely go all out to bring The Undertaker back for a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. WWE is expected to make a major investment to make it happen. The Deadman coming out of retirement for a one-off match for an international WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia could be a historic move.