5 WWE stars who could miss Survivor Series 2020

Survivor Series is scheduled to take place on Nov. 22 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. As has been the norm in recent years, the event will be based around brand warfare as Superstars from RAW and SmackDown battle for supremacy. Also, the show will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker's debut. The Phenom will appear at Survivor Series along with several other legends.

WWE Champion, Randy Orton, will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns. United States Champion, Bobby Lashley, will battle Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. RAW Tag-Team Champions, The New Day, are set to collide with SmackDown Tag-Team Champions, The Street Profits. RAW Women's Champion, Asuka, will face SmackDown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks. The top Superstars from each brand from both divisions will also face for in traditional Survivor Series Elimination atches.

As WWE's roster is star-studded and the show cannot run for more than four hours, several WWE stars will miss Survivor Series. The crowd will announce more matches in the coming week, specifically last-minute additions to the kickoff show and the rumored showdown between The Fiend and Drew McIntyre.

But, a handful of talented Superstars will probably sit out Survivor Series.

#5 Otis could miss Survivor Series

Heavy Machinery was randomly split-up

WWE chose to randomly split Heavy Machinery, a popular act, during the WWE Draft. Tucker moved to RAW while Otis remained on SmackDown. Not only was the move ill-advised, but it drew the ire of their fanbase. To make matters worse, Otis lost the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz at Hell in a Cell with outside interference from Otis's best friend, Tucker. Tucker's heel turn was a surprise, but not a very welcome one.

Since Hell in a Cell, the two former friends have virtually become non-factors. Tucker's heel turn proved insignificant rather quickly as it became evident that WWE didn't have any immediate or long-term plans for him. On the other hand, Otis continued to perform on the midcard on SmackDown.

The former Money in the Bank contract holder lost a Survivor Series qualifying match to Seth Rollins with some assistance from Murphy. The defeat was devastating for Otis as he would have been an invaluable addition to the SmackDown team.

WWE seemingly has no idea what to do with Otis or Tucker. Otis made this list because he was Mr. Money in the Bank a month ago. Therefore, it's disappointing that Otis will miss Survivor Series.