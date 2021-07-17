5 WWE competitors that desperately need a win at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is one of those pay-per-views that can launch superstars on the lower end of the card into the stratosphere.

Money in the Bank, as a concept is...well, money. Basing an entire pay-per-view around the concept makes it a bit less special, but it's still a great event in most years. This year we've got five championship matches and two MITB ladder matches.

Considering that, who are the WWE Superstars that most desperately need a win on Sunday? Let's take a look, shall we?

#5 The Viking Raiders need to win the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles

WWE's main roster struggles with tag teams. Save for The Usos and The New Day, the division as a whole tends to get the short end of the stick. The case is doubly true when it comes to Monday Night RAW.

AJ Styles and Omos are a fun duo, sure, but it's time to get these tag titles on an actual tag team. The Viking Raiders seemed like a layup for the main roster. They also happen to like stuff related to Erik the Red and Ivar the Boneless. Y'know, vikings.

Goofy gimmick, a great tag team, what's not to love? Well, despite holding the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles in 2019, it was such a bland and unmemorable reign that you probably don't know who they won them from or lost them to.

For some reason, The Viking Raiders have been played for laughs more than anything else, and now that the boys are back from injury and ready to go, it's time to put them on the right path. Namely, give them the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

AJ Styles has been great in the mid-card up to this point, and honestly Omos has been fun. But Styles needs to be back on top where he belongs, especially on RAW where the main roster scene is woefully underdeveloped.

Omos can join him in that journey or do something else. WWE likes giants and they just released one last month, so his job is safe. They'll find something for that terrifying man to do.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das