5 WWE stars who should not be omitted from Clash at the Castle match card

WWE has had nothing but banger premium live events in front of big or hot crowds all year. From stadium shows such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber Perth, and WrestleMania to hot international arena events such as Backlash France, it has been hit after hit.

The sports entertainment juggernaut hopes to continue that momentum with the 2024 Clash at the Castle Scotland Premium Live Event set to take place in June. The event is being headlined by Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Much of the card for this upcoming premium live event is yet to be revealed, which means a lot of talent is likely flying over, and whether they have a spot at the show remains unclear. It should become clear in the coming weeks.

Trending

This article will break down a handful of stars Triple H and company officials must make sure are included on the Clash at the Castle card in some way, shape, or form. This includes major names, top stars, and hometown favorites.

Below are five WWE stars who should not be omitted from the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.

#5. Isla Dawn & #4. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union is WWE's most underutilized act

Expand Tweet

The Unholy Union is one of the most, if not the most, underutilized acts in WWE. The tag team is comprised of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions who first got their start in the company on the NXT UK brand.

The pair were called up in the 2023 WWE Draft while still holding the NXT Tag Team Titles. They were quickly put into a unification bout with Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The Unholy Union lost and has been used rarely on television ever since.

Given that both Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are Scottish, the two women being on the Clash at the Castle card is a no-brainer. Beyond just their heritage, the stars challenging for the Women's Tag Team Titles would make sense given how underutilized they are.

#3. Sheamus was a key figure during the previous Clash at the Castle event

Sheamus on WWE RAW.

Sheamus is one of the most decorated superstars in modern WWE history. He's a multi-time World Champion who has also held the United States Title and tag team gold. He's also a former Royal Rumble and King of the Ring winner.

The Celtic Warrior missed a lot of time due to serious health concerns. Following Edge's final match in WWE, Sheamus was out of action until right after WrestleMania 40. He has since gotten back to being the Sheamus of old and is delivering bangers in the ring and on the microphone.

The 2022 edition of Clash at the Castle saw Sheamus put on an all-time classic against Gunther. Two years later, it would be a mistake to not book the talented former World Champion. In many ways, this premium live event could be his show if he manages to put on banger after banger.

#2. Nikki Cross should appear with The Wyatt 6

Expand Tweet

Nikki Cross is a sneakily successful WWE Superstar. Fans often forget that she has won a handful of titles. These belts Cross has won include the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles, the latter of which she won on multiple occasions.

The Twisted Sister was repackaged from the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick and returned to her previous character in late 2022. Cross was lost in the shuffle when Vince McMahon forced himself back into WWE creative. She was only used sporadically as a comedic figure.

There is speculation that Cross will soon be returning to television as part of the rumored Wyatt 6 faction. If that is indeed the case, the group could debut at Clash at the Castle Scotland. Given that she too is Scottish, it would make sense to incorporate her in some manner.

#1. LA Knight is too big of a name to be left off

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is one of WWE's most popular performers. While his time on the main roster started with him as Max Dupri, a manager of Maximum Male Models, Knight has overcome a bad gimmick to become a top star in the promotion. He is even a prominent figure in the Slim Jim marketing.

The Megastar just got past a feud with AJ Styles that led to the two men clashing at WWE WrestleMania 40. He is currently in an angle with Carmelo Hayes, but a bout with Logan Paul, likely for the United States Title, was also recently teased.

LA Knight missed out on the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event and Backlash France. It would be a bad idea to also leave Knight off of the Clash at the Castle Scotland card, given his immense popularity. He must be included in the lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback