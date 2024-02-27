5 WWE stars who could overpower Nia Jax

Nia Jax is one of the biggest and strongest women on the WWE roster. The former RAW Women’s Champion has been dismantling her opponents for as long as she has been with the Stamford-based company. She truly has been booked as an unstoppable monster in her second WWE run.

Ever since returning to the Stamford-based promotion, Nia has taken out the likes of Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She remains undefeated in singles competition across weekly televised shows and live events, barring the one match with Rodriguez that ended in no contest in October 2023.

With that being said, these five WWE Superstars could literally overpower The Irresistible Force due to their impressive strength.

#5. Bianca Belair is The EST of WWE

Bianca Belair has been an athlete her whole life. For those who have watched her Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez show on Hulu, there is an episode where the Street Profits and Omos are just in awe of her amazing strength. It is a great watch and shows why Montez Ford and Bianca are WWE’s power couple.

Who can forget the time she carried Otis on her shoulders to an obstacle course or the many times she has lifted opponents bigger than her for the K.O.D. Nia Jax may be bigger than Bianca, but the former WWE Women’s Champion can overpower her.

#4. Rhea Ripley has defeated Nia Jax in singles competition before

Rhea Ripley’s Riptide finisher is not easy to pull off. It requires tremendous back strength on the part of the performer. With that being said, Mami has delivered her patented finisher from the top rope. This just shows how strong she is.

It was Rhea who handed Nia Jax a rare singles loss at a premium live event. Both women headlined Elimination Chamber: Perth. While Nia dominated most part of the match, Rhea managed to overpower her way to victory.

#3. Jade Cargill is a powerhouse

Jade Cargill is a physical specimen. The 31-year-old star has one of the most incredible physiques in the business. She is super fit and possesses amazing strength. Her stint in AEW saw her overpower her opponents through mostly squash matches.

In WWE, Jade showed her impressive strength when she picked Nia Jax on her shoulders at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Not only did she pick Jax, but she held her long enough to show off her biceps before putting her away with a slam.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez has overpowered her way to victory many times

Do not let Raquel Rodriguez’s smile fool you. The former high school basketball player is one of the tallest and strongest women on the current WWE roster. Raquel has effortlessly carried strong women such as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

She is one of the few women on the roster who could actually overpower Nia Jax. The two superstars have collided on multiple occasions in the past. It remains to be seen if WWE will explore a long-term feud between the pair.

#1. Lash Legend lifted Otis for a slam

Lash Legend is a major superstar on the NXT roster. The 6-foot superstar also happens to be one of the tallest women in the history of the Stamford-based company. Her tall stature is complemented by her superior strength, as she is known to crush records at the Performance Center.

The Meta-Four star’s amazing strength was on display when she lifted the 330lb Otis for a slam on the December 5, 2023, episode of NXT. Considering Nia Jax is currently billed at weighing 272 lbs, she would be overpowered by the NXT Superstar.

Who do you think should engage in a feud with Nia Jax? Sound off in the comments section below!