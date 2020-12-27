5 WWE stars that should be pushed in 2021

The likes of Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and AJ Styles will most certainly always be pushed in WWE, but that doesn't mean that the rest won't get a chance. In order to grow and expand as a brand and a company, WWE needs to cultivate and push other stars. It doesn't always happen, and sometimes, those that are always booked atop the WWE end the pushes of potential newer performers.

It happened with Braun Strowman when he met Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. The same happened to Bray Wyatt when he feuded with Reigns. In the women's division, everyone falls to Flair and it only hurts the potential growth of newer and future stars.

2020 saw Drew McIntyre become a huge star. Bayley and Asuka carried the women's divisions on SmackDown and RAW respectively. In order to boost ratings and keep things interesting, stars other than the primary performers need to be pushed.

WWE proved that they can create new main-event players if they choose to do so; McIntyre's year proves that. But just because a performer gets a push in WWE, it doesn't always translate to a maintained success. Here are five WWE Superstars that should be pushed at some point in 2021.

#5 WWE RAW star Angel Garza

Angel Garza

In a year that has been strange for many reasons, one of the stranger break ups of a WWE team has to be Angel Garza and Andrade. The two had good chemistry and challenged for the RAW Tag Team titles. But for whatever reason, the duo was split and Zelina Vega is no longer with WWE.

Garza stayed on RAW following the WWE Draft and has briefly appeared in backstage segments since. He had a match against Drew Gulak on the latest episode of RAW and it appears that he'll maintain the "Lethal Lothario" gimmick that he used during his run alongside Andrade and Vega.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is one of the brightest young stars in all of WWE and just needs a push up the card to remain relevant. It would take a while for him to be a main-event star but there isn't a reason why he couldn't be United States Champion at some point in 2021.

He's great in the ring, has the "It Factor" and could easily romance any number of women on RAW. WWE needs to have some newer stars move up because Lashley, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, the Miz and John Morrison aren't going to be around forever.