5 WWE stars who have had real-life heat with Brock Lesnar

Several WWE Superstars have had their issues with Brock Lesnar over the years.

These Superstars have all had reportedly had negative experiences with Lesnar in WWE.

Many WWE stars have heat with the former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar has been one of the biggest stars in WWE for a number of years. Across his two stints with the promotion, the former Universal Champion has gone head-to-head with almost every major Superstar that the company has seen over the last couple of decades.

Reportedly the highest-paid member on the WWE roster, Lesnar is afforded more freedom than most of his peers and has a certain way that he likes to do business. The manner in which Lesnar conducts himself, though, has been known to rub some of his fellow Superstars the wrong way over the years, sometimes causing issues ahead of their in-ring collisions.

Lesnar isn't someone that you would think anyone would want as an enemy, but the following Superstars have all had negative experiences with 'The Beast Incarnate' at one time or another - whether it be inside or outside of the ring.

#5. Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose faced off at with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 32 in a No Holds Barred match. However, the much-anticipated bout wasn't quite the highlight that many fans expected it to be. Ambrose's background in these kinds of matches suggested that his meeting with Lesnar would be a brutal encounter, but this wasn't the case.

Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley in AEW, explained on the Stone Cold Podcast that many of his ideas for the match were shot down by both Lesnar and WWE. Ambrose, in fact, questioned whether Lesnar really wanted to be at the pay-per-view at all.

Ambrose revealed to PWTorch's Wade Keller that the former WWE Champion didn't arrive until three hours before their match and that the two men didn't get to discuss their match face to face until the show had already begun.

“I think he truly thought he was just doing me a favor. [Lesnar thought] me being in the ring with him was enough to do awesome things for me. I think that’s what he thought. He didn’t want to be there.”

In the months following the lackluster bout, it was revealed that Lesnar had been training for a return to the UFC around the time of the his WrestleMania clash with Ambrose. Some have speculated that Lesnar did not want to risk sustaining an injury that might have derailed his MMA return - and so laid out his match with Ambrose to be as safe as possible.

