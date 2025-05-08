5 WWE stars who could return at Backlash 2025

A big part surrounding any WWE PLE is the potential for stars to return or debut. Backlash 2025 is next up, featuring four title matches.

John Cena defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, while Dominik Mysterio will put the Intercontinental Title on the line against Penta. Lyra Valkyria faces a tough test when she puts her Women's Intercontinental Title against her former friend and mentor, Becky Lynch. Meanwhile, United States Champion Jacob Fatu takes center stage against Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and LA Knight.

Will a missing performer shock the world and influence one of the matches? In this article, we will discuss the five WWE stars who could return at Backlash 2025:

#5. Alexa Bliss could finally emerge from the booking void

Despite not being used on SmackDown in two months, Alexa Bliss is still a member of the WWE roster. It would be understandable if fans thought she was gone due to her surprising lack of usage.

Since she hasn't been booked on SmackDown, she could move to RAW. The blue brand's women's division is recycling the same few women, with Nia Jax replacing Charlotte Flair as Tiffany Stratton's main rival once again.

Bliss could confront whoever wins the Women's Intercontinental Championship match. Lyra Valkyria is a face, but has proven she can hang with the top stars of the women's division.

The former multi-time champ could also target Lynch since she turned on her friend. The two share a history dating back to the inception of the SmackDown Women's Title.

#4. Bronson Reed starts a new path of destruction in WWE?

Reed joined Solo Sikoa's side for the WarGames Match during The Bloodline civil war. During the blockbuster clash, he suffered a broken foot. That was back in November, so he could already be healed from the injury.

With his WarGames ally Jacob Fatu defending his title against three other stars, Reed could return to help Fatu. He could also turn on The Samoan Werewolf at the behest of Solo Sikoa.

It's unclear when the split between Sikoa and Fatu will happen, but it's been teased several times over the last few months. A post-match beatdown could set things up for a great summer feud.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could go after John Cena at Backlash

The Wyatt Sicks targeted people who turned their backs on friends or family. Chad Gable was their first victim, followed by The Miz.

Since John Cena was long one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling history, it was a massive shock when he turned on his beloved fans. That could cause the twisted faction to target the man who was once the biggest hero in WWE.

Cena also had a notable match with Bray Wyatt, where he looked into a possible reality where he did, in fact, turn heel. That history with Wyatt could be parlayed into an angle with the 17-time World Champion.

#2. Bayley comes for Becky Lynch?

Bayley was a casualty of Becky Lynch's return to the ring at WrestleMania 41. She explained her attack by stating that Bayley and Damage CTRL made her life hell for four years, which was true.

Since Lyra Valkyria was willing to work with Bayley, The Man took exception and turned on her countrywoman. Lynch has consistently trashed the former Hugger in promos, setting the stage for Bayley to come back at Backlash.

It could be to save Valkyria from a post-match beating or to stop Lynch from cheating. Don't be surprised if the former leader of Damage CTRL returns for blood at Backlash.

#1. Cody Rhodes could return for revenge

Cody Rhodes wasn't written off WWE TV via an attack, but losing his World Title to John Cena is the likely reason he hasn't appeared since Las Vegas.

The Franchise Player and Travis Scott stole the title from The American Nightmare, completing Cena's history-making moment. Roman Reigns took four months off in 2024 after losing to Rhodes. Cody won't take off nearly as much time since he's a full-time performer.

Rhodes could return to back up his friend and mentor, Randy Orton. He could also celebrate with The Viper if he defeats his long-time rival. The big shock would be if he turns on Orton and embraces the dark side.

