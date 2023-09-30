5 WWE stars who could return at Fastlane 2023: Multi-time World Champion, 38-year-old megastar

As things are speeding up in the fall season, WWE gears up for Fastlane 2023 on October 7. The upcoming Premium Live Event will feature some of the company's biggest attractions, including John Cena, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and LA Knight.

It is expected that the show will set the tone for the remaining few months in the 2023 WWE calendar. It should be noted that there may be a lot in store for some massive surprises, especially with Crown Jewel and Survivor Series looming around the corner.

On that note, let's look at 5 WWE Superstars who could return at Fastlane.

#5. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns at Fastlane

Expand Tweet

After a rather busy and hectic summer schedule, Roman Reigns took an extended leave of absence due to injury following the August 11 edition of SmackDown. With Crown Jewel around the corner, The Tribal Chief is advertised to return on the post-Fastlane edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

However, WWE could capitalize on the opportunity and book the return of Reigns on Fastlane itself. In Reigns' absence, The Bloodline has regained some stability, with Jey Uso moving to RAW and Jimmy rejoining the faction. Simultaneously, the group has started feuds with John Cena, The O.C., and LA Knight.

With so many rivals to fend off, the Head of The Table may need to return soon to restore order. Knight and Cena are advertised to collide with Uso and Sikoa in the main event of Fastlane. Could Roman Reigns make his presence felt in the blockbuster tag match?

#4. Randy Orton

Will The Viper return in Indianapolis?

Speaking of multi-time world champion, Randy Orton is also nearing a return. The Viper was taken off TV with a severe back injury last May. Orton was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center, fuelling speculation of a grand comeback.

Before Knight was confirmed as Cena's partner for Fastlane, hopeful wrestling enthusiasts were fantasizing about an Orton-Cena tandem. Although that seems unlikely now, there are other ways of booking The Apex Predator for the show.

After Cena and Knight defeat The Bloodline, the losers could pounce on the winners like a pack of hyenas. If WWE wants to further escalate interest, Roman Reigns could also participate in the assault.

It may seem as if all hope is lost for the babyfaces before Orton's iconic theme song resonates through Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The fourteen-time world champion lays out the entire Bloodline with a plethora of RKOs to the crowd's roar.

#3. AJ Styles

'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles was written off television courtesy of a brutal backstage assault by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Although he is not booked for Fastlane, various media outlets and rampant speculation indicate that Styles is lined up as Roman Reigns' next opponent for Crown Jewel.

An effective way to build towards Reigns vs. Styles would be to have The Phenomenal One make an unexpected return to spoil The Bloodline's night in Indianapolis.

Compared to the previous entries, this one could be less exciting because Styles has not been out for long, but it fits perfectly into the O.C. - Bloodline saga that is expected to dominate television in the coming weeks.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has dominated RAW in the last few months, and Rhea Ripley is the major 'X-factor' for their continued dominance and supremacy. However, Ripley was viciously assaulted by the returning Nia Jax a few weeks ago, writing her off television.

During her absence, The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Jey Uso into the group, alluding to Ripley's interest in the former Tag Team Champion. The newest addition to RAW's roster also had an interesting exchange with the current Women's World Champion on social media.

The Eradicator may return to Indianapolis for one final bid to recruit 'Main Event' Jey Uso into The Judgment Day. We should also expect more drama to unfold at Fastlane with a jealous Dominik Mysterio in the backdrop.

#1. Carlito returns at Fastlane

At Backlash 2023, Carlito returned to a thunderous ovation in Puerto Rico. Speculation suggested that the former United States Champion had inked a deal with WWE, and the Creative team was waiting for the most opportune time to reintroduce the veteran.

However, there is much uncertainty regarding his potential return. Furthermore, much of the hype surrounding his surprise return has died down. On a positive note, the timing does seem right to reintroduce him.

With drama and tensions escalating between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Carlito may become the decisive factor in the impending implosion of the Latino World Order.

Which superstar do you want to see making a return at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!