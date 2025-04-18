5 WWE stars Roman Reigns MUST put over before he retires

Roman Reigns shocked the WWE Universe when he told Vanity Fair that he's going to be done with pro wrestling once his next contract expires. Reigns currently has a year left in his current deal and will sign a one or two-year extension.

The Original Tribal Chief is looking to follow in the footsteps of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista in Hollywood. The Rock is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Cena's comedic chops make him a box office hit, and Batista's versatility has led to many projects.

But before the Original Tribal Chief takes his talents to the movie or television screen and retires from pro wrestling, he must put over these five WWE Superstars.

#1. Bron Breakker already has Roman Reigns' finisher

Bron Breakker. (Photo: WWE.com)

There's no doubt about Bron Breakker's potential as the next face of WWE. Breakker has the look, the size, and the personality to carry the company for the next generation. He also has the championship pedigree, being the son of a WWE Hall of Famer.

Breakker already has Roman Reigns' finisher, the Spear, in his arsenal, and there's an argument to be made that it might be even better than the OTC's version. He's one of the stars Reigns has to put over to cement himself as the next great WWE Superstar.

#2. Dominik Mysterio was a bigger heel than Roman Reigns

Dominik Mysterio went from the lovable son of a WWE Hall of Famer to an unpopular babyface to the most hated man in wrestling to a potentially popular heel. He has improved, not just in the ring, but in all aspects of pro wrestling.

At the age of 28, Dominik can already generate heat unlike any other WWE Superstar on the roster. He also has a fun personality outside the ring, which makes him a potential top babyface in the future.

Just like Roman Reigns, Dominik has the pedigree to be successful. His push might be coming, and he might become an Intercontinental Champion soon. He could be ready in a few years to take on the OTC before he becomes a Hollywood top dog.

#3. Austin Theory needs to bounce back

Austin Theory. (Photo: WWE.com)

At one point in time, Austin Theory had the Money in the Bank briefcase, but WWE failed him by giving both world titles to Roman Reigns. John Cena also put over Theory at WrestleMania, but the 27-year-old has been in the doghouse for more than a year now.

Theory is still young and could bounce back to fulfill his potential. Maybe he can win the MITB in a couple of years and rightfully cash it in on Reigns. He still needs to polish his character work and possibly take a chance at being a babyface.

#4. Oba Femi could rule WWE in the future

The current NXT Champion, Oba Femi, has 'star' written all over him. He has the size, look, and charisma to be a big-time player on the main roster in the next decade or so. He could even join Bron Breakker as potentially the John Cena and Batista of their generation.

Oba Femi should be ready for a call-up later this year and begin his ascent atop the WWE mountain. He'll eventually reach it, and conquering Roman Reigns needs to be on his list.

#5. Julius Creed has the potential to be great

Julius Creed. (Photo: WWE.com)

There was a time a few years ago that Julius Creed was being touted as a future WWE Champion, with former UFC champ and big wrestling fan Daniel Cormier giving his approval. Creed has the look and skills of a main eventer, though his character work is still far from polished.

Creed is the oldest in this list at 30, but more work on screen as a heel with American Made should be on the horizon this year. The Creed Brothers should win the Tag Team Titles at one point before Julius gets a singles run that culminates with a win over Roman Reigns.

