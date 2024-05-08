5 WWE stars besides rumored names who can join Uncle Howdy in the Wyatt 6: a true monster, Hell's Favorite Harlot & more

A recent report stated that a few current and former WWE stars were being primed to join Uncle Howdy in a faction called the Wyatt 6. It was thought Wyatt's re-emergence before his untimely death would eventually lead to him leading a new faction.

The rumored names for the new stable were Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan. Rowan was recently re-signed, while Lumis and Cross have been off TV for several months. Joe Gacy led a nihilistic faction in NXT.

While each of the rumored members makes sense, other current performers could also fit the bill. The next five WWE stars could join Uncle Howdy in the Wyatt 6.

#5. Tatum Paxley fits the group's aesthetic

One of the few stars who stands out in NXT is Tatum Paxley. While others like Sol Ruca and Lola Vice stand out for their in-ring work, Paxley has been one of the more underrated stars of the brand.

She started acting like Gollum from Lord of the Rings when Lyra Valkyria won the NXT Women's title. Paxley maintains a damaged psyche caused by a childhood she states was full of torment from others.

Her showing against Valkyria and Roxanne Perez a few weeks ago proved that she can hang with the top stars of the brand. Joining the Wyatt 6 would give her a leg to stand on when she joins the main roster.

#4. Gigi Dolin has a unique nickname

While she's been a glamorous member of Toxic Attraction and a project for Arianna Grace, Gigi Dolin champions herself for being different.

Every star can't resemble Barbie, and Dolin takes pride in being an alternative performer. She has referred to herself as 'Hell's Favorite Harlot' throughout her career.

Dolin has been with NXT for over three years, and a call-up should be coming at any time. Being a part of the Wyatt 6 would allow her to play into her nickname and portray a dark/supernatural gimmick.

#3. Liv Morgan has started to turn heel

Liv Morgan likes to cause havoc in WWE.

While she was justified in attacking Rhea Ripley due to Ripley injuring her, Liv Morgan showed signs of turning heel on the latest RAW. As Damage CTRL surrounded both women in the ring, Morgan left Lynch to deal with Damage CTRL by herself.

Morgan has teased a mental break before. She also debuted on the main roster as a member of the Riott Squad and has caused mayhem before in WWE. Liv claims to be on her 'Revenge Tour' currently.

What better way to get revenge on WWE than to join a new group built on chaos? The former SmackDown Women's Champ has also been linked romantically to Bo Dallas.

#2. Alexa Bliss could make a WWE return in the Wyatt 6

Alexa Bliss has already crossed paths with Uncle Howdy.

One current star who actually dealt with Uncle Howdy before he vanished from TV screens was Alexa Bliss. She tried to show that she was in control of making her decisions and that The Fiend and Uncle Howdy were not influencing her.

Having the former multi-time Women's Champion reappear as a member of a new group would be a way to introduce her to the new-look rosters in WWE.

Few women in WWE have the acting range to pull off a character that the Wyatt 6 would require, and Bliss has literally done just that. Her past experience makes her addition a strong possibility.

#1. Braun Strowman debuted as a member of the Wyatt Family

What's next for the former Universal Champion?

Another star who could join the Wyatt 6 would be The Monster Among Monsters, Braun Strowman.

After missing over a year due to neck surgery, Strowman returned during Night 2 of the WWE Draft. He backed up Jey Uso against The Judgment Day.

One of Wyatt's big title feuds was against Strowman, including a match in a swamp. Randy Orton could also revisit his time with the Wyatt Family, but The Monster Among Monsters has more history with the group.

