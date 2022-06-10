5 stars who could steal the show in Roman Reigns' absence at WWE Money in the Bank 

WWE Money the in the Bank is fast approaching, and it promises to have its usual host of surprises. The event has become known as a night where almost anything can happen.

When WWE first introduced the Money in the Bank ladder match, some critics scoffed at such a silly notion. Many dismissed it at the time as just a glorified version of the dreaded 'on the pole' match.

Certainly none of them could have predicted the show to become such a big part of the promotion's yearly schedule.

It's apparently not big enough for a Universal title defense, however, as WWE has made the decision to hold out their franchise player, Roman Reigns, from the event. This certainly has to be disappointing to fans, especially the ones who will be attending live in Las Vegas. However, there's always a shining light in any situation.

They say one man's loss is another's gain. So with Roman stepping out of the MITB spotlight, here's a list of WWE Superstars who might seize the opportunity to steal the show.

#5 - Mustafa Ali has a chance to steal the show with a victory over Theory

While the United States Championship is often seen as the poor, sick cousin to all the promotion's other titles, Theory has given it a shot in the arm. His youth, vast potential and the fact that he is a handpicked protege of Vince McMahon have thrust him into the spotlight. It's a light that Mustafa Ali would like to throw some shade on.

The match hasn't been made yet, but it's likely that Ali will get his chance for revenge on the US Champ, who defeated him in his hometown of Chicago at Hell in a Cell. This might be Ali's last shot at superstardom in WWE, so if he gets the opportunity to grab the brass ring, he needs to do it now.

#4 – Rhea Ripley could strike a huge blow for The Judgment Day by winning the RAW Women's Championship

Ripley has looked extremely vicious since joining the heel faction, and is certainly a powerful force within the promotion's women's divisions. While both performers have the physical ability and charisma to put on an entertaining match, Ripley is the wild card here, and therefore the most intriguing.

This match will feature sheer strength from both ladies. We may even see some dispalys of power that we've never seen from two female grapplers before.

Whether she does it on her own or with a little bit of assistance from The Judgment Day, a Rhea Ripley title win would have everyone buzzing... and ready to tune into RAW the next night to see where the story goes from there.

#3 – A top level NXT star could steal the show

Much like the Royal Rumble, there's no set 'rule' that NXT stars can't take part in the ladder match. So there's the possibility that someone like Mandy Rose or Solo Sikoa could pop up for a one-night appearance on the main roster. They wouldn't have to win the briefcase, just have a fantastic outing and showcase their skills.

If that's the scenario, then the star in question should be Bron Breakker, who is far and away WWE's most prized prospect. While he is currently the reigning NXT Champion and not ready to move up to the main roster just yet, he's already got everyone talking. He's a future world champion, without a doubt.

A spectacular showing in the MITB ladder match would be a huge sign of things to come for the son of Rick Steiner.

#2 – Raquel Rodriguez could grab the women's briefcase and steal the show

It's pretty obvious that WWE is very high on this powerful prospect, as Rodriguez has been a shining light in the division. Since her call-up to the main roster, she's been impressive, particularly in her first match against Ronda Rousey. The two ladies had an instant classic that many fans were raving about the next day.

At six feet tall and 175 pounds, Raquel Rodriguez brings a whole new element to the table. She's also generally liked by the WWE Universe, and that's always a plus if you're trying to 'steal the show'.

If she isn't already involved in a title match, it would be wise to have Rodriguez win the briefcase. Having her waiting in the wings to eventually cash in would elevate her already burgeoning character.

#1 – The Men's Money in the Bank winner could steal the show, but it has to be the right WWE Superstar

A MITB victory by someone like Bobby Lashley or Seth Rollins won't mean much, because both have already been to the mountaintop before. Meanwhile, WWE also doesn't want the eventual challenger to Roman Reigns' throne to be unbelievable in that role.

It has to be a credible name, and someone who is on the cusp of taking it to the next level. This particular superstar must also be a favorite of the fans. And while that all sounds good, it's not an easy scenario to create.

The obvious choice here would have been Cody Rhodes if he hadn't sustained his horrible injury recently. A performer like Ricochet would light up the fans' imagination, but his chances of defeating Reigns from there would be slim to none.

At this point, there's only one name that could truly steal the show by winning the Men's Ladder Match: Riddle.

A victory by the Sky High Superstar would have the wrestling world abuzz... in more ways than one. Riddle has all the intangibles, too. He's got a great look and gimmick. He's adored by the fans, and he's a legit fighter with an MMA background.

Riddle is literally the perfect fit to grab the briefcase. Even if it's just for all the laughs over his antics while he's got it. Letting a stoner hold on to anything that important for a long length of time is comedy gold just waiting to happen.

It's definitely hard to predict what goes on in Vince McMahon's mind, as he has likely played all of these scenarios out in his head already. And probably about a million other possibilities as well.

Whatever happens at this year's Money in the Bank, it's almost guaranteed that someone will steal the show and stand above it all. The only question is: Is it one of the performers on this list, or someone else?

