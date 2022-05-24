Riddle could be in position for a huge singles push in WWE now

As WWE RAW Rag Team Champions, Randy Orton and Riddle captured the imagination of everyone. The unlikley combination of RK-Bro organically became more than just an angle. It was a movement that caught fire and just kept burning.

The WWE Universe embraced the duo because of the crazy chemistry that they had together. The Viper did a terrific job of playing the straight man to Riddle's silly, stoned-out character. For his part, the former UFC fighter was perfect in the role of the precocious protege.

Throughout their entire run, the audience kept waiting for Orton to eventually blow his stack and kick his young partner to the curb. Instead, he showed a quiet patience, which made for some great television along the way.

Their title reign came to an end last week when the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Usos, unified the RAW titles with the belts from the blue brand.

Now, it appears that RK-Bro has been disbanded for the time being, so it looks like they won't be seeking a re-match. Riddle came out on RAW this week to address the crowd. He was in a totally different state of mind, showing a seriousness we have rarely seen from him.

He divulged that Orton was suffering from back problems and had to battle through some of their recent matches. In closing, he led the crowd in an 'RK-Bro' chant.

Riddle then got down to business and did what he does best: he got into a fight, and he won.

If Riddle is going to pursue solo success for now, he'll likely be on track to face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Riddle gained a measure of revenge on Reigns and The Bloodline on RAW this week, albeit with a bittersweet victory. The Sky High Superstar teamed with The Street Profits to take on Sami Zayn and The Usos.

When the tag team champions walked out of the match and essentially left Zayn to the wolves, Riddle hit the RKO to get the win. He stood tall in the ring, much to the appreciation of the WWE Universe.

WWE @WWE Although @SuperKingofBros earned a small ounce of retribution on #WWERaw , he isn’t done as long as the future of #RKBro remains uncertain. Although @SuperKingofBros earned a small ounce of retribution on #WWERaw, he isn’t done as long as the future of #RKBro remains uncertain. https://t.co/VogNVFYzli

During his time tagging alongside Orton, Riddle may have gotten the best rub of any star in recent history. For the Apex Predator to acknowledge his talents and toughness, the audience was forced to do the same.

Bottom line? Matt Riddle looks like a bigger star today because of the RK-Bro angle.

Riddle will now seek revenge on The Bloodline, which plays right into an eventual confrontation with Reigns. While he may not go on to win the Universal Championship, he's positioned to legitimately take that shot now.

What do you think the future holds for Riddle in WWE? Is he a future Universal Champion? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

