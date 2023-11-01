6 WWE stars who could start a bidding war between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce

What's old is new again in WWE. Around five years ago, the idea of General Managers felt stale and out of place. After a lengthy absence, however, they are back, and fans are excited to see brand wars resume.

This time around, the RAW General Manager is Adam Pearce. Fans are familiar with his work as an official for several years. Meanwhile, the SmackDown General Manager is Nick Aldis. Both men are former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions.

Despite their relationship initially being friendly, there has already been drama between the two veterans of the ring. Nick clearly wants to prove SmackDown is the superior brand, going as far as to take shots at RAW in the process.

The biggest and best way a brand can show its superiority is through the quality of its program. This means they need to have the best and brightest stars. While each brand has numerous top superstars, they will recruit more, which can lead to exciting bidding wars. Who might the two General Managers scramble to obtain the services of?

#6. Lyra Valkyria is the NXT Women's Champion

Lyra Valkyria is one of the most highly touted stars on WWE NXT. She began her World Wrestling Entertainment career as part of the UK brand but came over to the United States not too long after the British show shut down.

Since joining NXT, Lyra has had several standout moments. She and Tiffany Stratton tore the house down over the NXT Women's Championship. Although she lost, she went on to feud with Rhea Ripley briefly and most recently dethroned Becky Lynch of the coveted prize.

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis should want Lyra for their respective brands whenever she's called up to WWE's main roster. The Irishwoman is extremely talented and has already proven that she can hang with Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, arguably the two best female stars in the world.

#5. Brutus Creed, #4. Julius Creed, & #3. Ivy Nile - Diamond Mine has already impressed

Diamond Mine is a stable that struggled to find its footing on NXT. The group went through various changes, with a plethora of members coming and going. The core three that remain today in WWE, however, are what made the group work.

The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile had a great run on NXT, but they recently debuted on Monday Night RAW. Brutus and Julius Creed defeated The Alpha Academy in a fantastic match, and Ivy even suplexed Akira Tozawa.

Given the splash that The Creed Brothers instantly made upon their main roster debut, both General Managers are likely desperate to obtain their services. The three can benefit the women's and tag team divisions. Both men also have the potential to break out into singles stars. The GM who signs them can't lose.

#2. Jade Cargill could be WWE's next big star

Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill is WWE's hottest signing in years. She previously worked for All Elite Wrestling, but the former TBS Champion recently jumped ship to the largest pro wrestling company in the world. Needless to say, fans are excited to see what she'll do.

Since joining the promotion, Jade has been seen a handful of times. She has appeared backstage at WWE events with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Adam Cole. She was also introduced to Nick Aldis. Still, Jade has not officially debuted, nor has she publicly announced which brand she'll be part of.

Given the attention Jade has received from World Wrestling Entertainment and other outlets, whichever brand signs her will be in a very advantageous position. Both Nick and Adam are likely trying their best to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels is probably doing the same.

#1. Bron Breakker is the future

Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is one of the best second-generation wrestlers in the world today. The NXT star is the son of Hall of Famers Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, two men who had dominated various wrestling promotions.

The two-time NXT Champion is seen by many as the future of WWE. Even Paul Heyman gave his stamp of approval on Bron, going as far as to state that Roman Reigns sent Heyman down to NXT to advise him.

Since most believe Bron is a future WrestleMania main eventer, it is a no-brainer to attempt to bring him to one's brand. He could easily fit in on SmackDown, perhaps with The Bloodline, or battling Seth Rollins on RAW.

