5 WWE stars who were suspended for interesting reasons

Not all WWE suspensions are because of Wellness Policy violations

Titus O'Neil was suspended for an altercation with Vince McMahon!

Phillipa Marie

There have been some interesting WWE suspensions over the years

Over the years, there have been many WWE suspensions, but many of these have come since the Wellness Policy was unveiled back in 2006. Over the past 14 years, many current and former WWE talents have been suspended for violating the company's Wellness Policy with the company handing out a 30-day suspension for first violations.

A second violation, which has only been seen by Randy Orton, Adam Rose, Rey Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and former Divas Champion Paige, is a 60-day suspension, whilst a third is where WWE pushes the star into a rehab center and the star in question will be released from their contract.

These suspensions have become common in WWE but there are also several current and former WWE stars who have been suspended in the past for very different reasons.

#5. Titus O'Neil

Titus O'Neil is a former Tag Team Champion but even though he isn't used very often on WWE TV, he is a fantastic ambassador for the company outside of the ring.

News of O'Neil's suspension leaked back in 2016 after he was sent home from the SmackDown tapings for "unprofessional conduct" when he grabbed Vince McMahon as the WWE Chairman made his way up the ramp following Daniel Bryan's retirement speech.

O'Neil was suspended for 60 days following the incident where he later explained to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, that he was trying to allow Stephanie to leave the arena first.

"I still don't understand it. I put my hand out and said, 'Ladies first.' So I don't know what the wrong time is to say, 'Ladies first' or the right time. It's water under the bridge. It happened and I took ownership of it regardless if I was right, wrong, or indifferent, or if the situation could have been handled differently. It happened. I served my suspension and it's over with. It goes back to the fact that I know who I am and I know what I did and I know why I did it and God has rewarded me tenfold."

