5 WWE stars Triple H can't afford to leave off the WrestleMania 41 card

WrestleMania 41 is exactly a month away, but there are only four official matches on the card so far. The build to this year's big event has been different, though the current storylines across RAW and SmackDown point to a stacked lineup for Night One and Night Two.

However, there are some WWE Superstars who don't have a direction for this year's WrestleMania. Triple H, the man in charge of the creative team, must not forget to put these people on the card.

Let's look at five stars Triple H can't afford to leave off the WrestleMania 41 card:

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the biggest stars to return at the 2025 Royal Rumble was Alexa Bliss. She returned after being on the shelf for more than two years due to maternity leave and other health issues. The former world champion also signed a new contract, so it would be bad business to leave her off the WrestleMania 41 card.

Little Miss Bliss remains popular with the WWE Universe, which is clamoring for her addition to the Wyatt Sicks. Maybe she could be part of a bigger plot for the Women's Tag Team Championship due to her history with Nikki Cross.

The company needs to rebuild the division, and what better way to do it than with one of the most popular stars on the roster?

#4. Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green. (Photo: WWE.com)

One of the breakout stars of 2024 was Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess became the first-ever Women's United States Champion last December. Green's booking as champion has had some highs and lows, but it would be criminal for Triple H to leave her off the WrestleMania 41 card.

It's the title's first year, and not putting it on the biggest event of the year will be a mistake. The women's midcard titles need to be elevated so that they mean more to WWE Superstars and fans. The same can be said for Lyra Valkyria and the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

#3. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn. (Photo: WWE.com)

There's a chance that Sami Zayn may go from headlining Night One of WrestleMania 39 and winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40 to completely missing The Show of Shows this year. Zayn is currently out of action after losing an Unsanctioned Match to Kevin Owens at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The Underdog from The Underground is still a popular star, and his recent sighting alongside Hollywood actor Kieran Culkin meant that he's nearing mainstream popularity. He has previously been a part of Netflix is a Joke Festival, so leaving him off the biggest show of the year would be a baffling decision.

There's no current storyline for Zayn, making a potential match for him in Las Vegas harder to book. The closest thing to a story associated with the Canadian at the moment is Karrion Kross trying to "turn" him into a world champion by changing his attitude.

#2. Jacob Fatu must compete at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu. (Photo: WWE.com)

Less than a year into his WWE career, Jacob Fatu is already one of the biggest stars on the roster. The Tribal Wolf is a massive attraction due to his combination of size, speed, and intensity. His athleticism is top-notch, and Triple H's booking of him has been nearly flawless.

While all signs point to The Samoan Werewolf locking horns with Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41, there may not be enough time to make it a compelling story. Jacob's at a point where his feud with Braun Strowman should have ended by now and his rivalry with Sikoa should have already begun.

But irrespective of whether he faces Strowman or Solo, it is imperative to have The Samoan Werewolf in the biggest wrestling event of the year.

#1. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch. (Photo: WWE.com)

No offense to Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, but Becky Lynch is still the biggest name in WWE's women's division. The Man is a legitimate superstar who has mainstream appeal. She's been doing outside projects during her hiatus but has reportedly signed a new deal with the company.

If she's in WWE's books for 2025, it would be a mistake to not have the former Women's World Champion on the WrestleMania 41 card. The problem Triple H is possibly facing is what will be Lynch's story heading into The Showcase of The Immortals. The title pictures for the two world titles are set in stone.

One route Lynch can take is to align with Lyra Valkyria and go after the Women's Tag Team Title. While it defeats the purpose of Valkyria's midcard title, Becky being involved in the women's tag team division boosts its profile moving forward. She also has a history with Liv Morgan, making the integration easier. It will be interesting to see if Big Time Becks competes at WrestleMania 41.

