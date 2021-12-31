In 2021, the WWE Universe saw the rise of several hardworking, talented, and diligent athletes from irrelevance to prominence. Some went from being a complete afterthought in January to becoming a mainstay on the main-event scene. Others rediscovered and re-invented themselves to put the locker room on notice.

The current WWE Champion, Big E, had a memorable year as he won his first World Championship in September and defeated top-caliber superstars like Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. While many fans were hoping for the Powerhouse of Positivity to reach great heights, very few would've accurately anticipated his meteoric rise to the pinnacle twelve months ago.

Damian Priest is another young man who had an amazing twelve months. The Archer of Infamy put on an impressive performance in his main roster debut in the Royal Rumble match, stole the show at WrestleMania 37 alongside Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison, and won the coveted United States Championship at SummerSlam.

Priest and Big E are just two of the many stars that have made a significant impact this year. The WWE roster is loaded with talent, and 2022 may be the time for several such superstars to achieve greatness.

This listicle looks at 5 WWE stars to watch out for in 2022.

#5 The WWE Chairman's protege, Austin Theory, is destined for a stunning 2022

Austin Theory is a promising star with a plethora of talent and a ton of potential. Theory is only 24 years old, and he is currently involved in an intriguing angle with the most influential man in WWE; Vince McMahon.

As some fans may recall, Theory was brought up to the main roster in March 2020, and he later became Seth Rollins' disciple. However, the talented youngster suddenly disappeared from television that summer without a proper explanation. He was sent back to NXT.

In October, Theory received considerable attention and became a prominent feature of WWE's flagship show after being drafted to RAW in October. The self-obsessed 24-year old owns victories over seasoned veterans like Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio. The creative team's faith in him was apparent when he replaced Mysterio as a member of Team RAW at Survivor Series.

Vince McMahon sees something in Theory, who is destined for a bright future. He has already received a one-on-one opportunity for Big E's WWE Championship, and if things go his way, he might even win the top prize next year.

