5 WWE Stars Who Could Be The Next Intercontinental Champion

Could Elias drift into an Intercontinental Championship reign?

With Dolph Ziggler currently reigning supreme on Monday Night Raw as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, fans are left pondering as to who will be the Superstar to dethrone "The Showoff" and capture the coveted and prestigious title. While The Universal Championship is still regarded as the #1 title on Raw, taking into account the fact that Brock Lesnar is most often "MIA", the Intercontinental Championship is truly the red brand's top title currently.

So the question begs, who on Monday Night Raw would be a fitting successor to Dolph Ziggler? Although you are likely to hear a number of potential candidates for the tall task, we have selected 5 current WWE Raw Superstars who are possibly next in line for a reign as the Intercontinental Champion. All of the names included on this list would be solid choices for an IC Champ, and there's a strong possibility that at least one of them will capture the gold sooner rather than later...

#1 Seth Rollins

Seth is an obvious candidate...

Seth Rollins is unquestionably one of the more obvious candidates to dethrone Dolph Ziggler and in turn, recapture the Intercontinental Championship, and this is definitely a smart choice if WWE were to go this route. With the WWE Universal Championship picture dominated by the likes of Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns and the current Money In The Bank briefcase holder Braun Strowman, a prolonged rivalry with Ziggler is certainly a great way to keep Seth in the spotlight with his momentum in full swing.

Over the past year, "The Architect" has proven to be one of the WWE's most valuable assets, and it is essential that Vince and creative keep Rollins at the forefront of Monday Night Raw. While many fans are hoping to see Seth finally return to the main event scene in WWE, considering how fantastic he fared as the Intercontinental Champ, another reign definitely wouldn't hurt Rollins or the title itself.

