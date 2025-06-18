5 WWE stars who could become champions before the end of June 2025

The month of June has already been a roller coaster for the WWE Universe. We have already witnessed the Money in the Bank Premium Live event, and now Night of Champions: Riyadh is on the horizon. It will take place on June 28. Amid this, there are chances that several title changes may take place before the end of this month.

In this article, we will look at five WWE stars who may become champions in June 2025:

#5. Roxanne Perez might replace Liv Morgan to become the Women's Tag Team Champion

Liv Morgan suffered a real-life injury on RAW this week. This unfortunate incident has led to speculations that Morgan will be sidelined for a considerable time. Liv is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez. Her injury could force the duo to relinquish the title.

However, Roxanne Perez could step up in Liv's absence and defend the gold alongside Big Mami Cool, similar to how Naomi took Jade Cargill's spot and defended the title alongside Bianca Belair after The Storm was sidelined due to a backstage attack last November. This scenario could even unfold in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Giulia might win the Women's US Title

Giulia recently joined the SmackDown brand. The Beautiful Madness has since set her sights on Zelina Vega's Women's United States Championship.

Recent reports suggest Giulia will get a lot of spotlight on the blue brand's show in the coming weeks. This seemingly suggests that she may soon challenge Vega for the title. The match could be set for either Night of Champions or an upcoming edition of SmackDown, where the former NXT Women's Champion would likely dethrone the former LWO member.

#3. CM Punk might shock the WWE Universe

CM Punk and John Cena will collide in an Undisputed WWE Title match at Night of Champions 2025. The Best in The World has already asserted that he intends to end Cena's title reign.

While The Unseen 17 is largely expected to retain his gold in Riyadh, The Second City Saint may shock fans by dethroning The Franchise Player on June 28.

#2. AJ Styles may finally capture singles gold again in WWE

AJ Styles will challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions 2025.

It's been more than five years since The Phenomenal One last held singles gold. Night of Champions appears to be a perfect time to end Dominik's reign and crown the legendary wrestler as the new Intercontinental Champion.

#1. Seth Rollins may cash in his MITB contract

Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in can also lead to a title change in June 2025.

John Cena is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions. Irrespective of the result of the bout, Rollins can walk in post-match and cash in his contract to become the new world champion.

