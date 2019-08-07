5 WWE stars who could replace Seth Rollins as Raw's top babyface

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins is set for SummerSlam

In January 2019, Seth Rollins established himself as the top babyface on the WWE roster after winning the Royal Rumble to become the No.1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

The following night, he received some kind words in the middle of the ring on Raw from his long-time mentor, Triple H, while the chants of “Slay The Beast! Slay The Beast!” from the Phoenix crowd were as loud as you will hear in modern-day WWE.

Despite keeping up that momentum until WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Lesnar to win the Universal Championship, there is no denying that the former Shield member has struggled to retain a large amount of support that he had earlier this year.

Once again, “The Beastslayer” finds himself in a situation ahead of SummerSlam where he has to defeat Lesnar in order to win the most prestigious title on Raw. However, on this occasion, he can no longer boast the momentum that he previously had before WrestleMania, as proven on the August 5 episode of Raw when fans barely reacted to his defiant promo after yet another beatdown from Lesnar.

Moving forward, the most obvious outcome at SummerSlam appears to be for “The Beast” to retain his title, with Rollins moving away from the Universal Championship picture to open up a spot for somebody else to take on the role as the top babyface on Raw.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at five Superstars who could become the next main crowd-pleaser on WWE’s flagship show.

#5 Ricochet

Ever since Paul Heyman started his new behind-the-scenes role as the Executive Director of Raw, Ricochet has been positioned as one of the most featured Superstars on the show.

Previously, “The One and Only” received plenty of television time in his makeshift tag team with Aleister Black and in a brief one-on-one rivalry with Robert Roode, but it felt like he was being somewhat overlooked as a mid-card member of the roster.

Judging by the last few weeks, it would appear that those within WWE have big plans for the former NXT Superstar, especially after he was originally booked to appear in Seth Rollins’ place in the segment with D-Generation X and The Kliq at Raw Reunion in July.

Right now, it looks as though the former United States Champion will be used in a similar role to how Finn Balor was presented during his time on Raw, but it is not too far-fetched to wonder if he could soon be sky-rocketed to the main-event scene.

