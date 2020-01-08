5 WWE stars who deserved to win a Royal Rumble

Divesh Merani Feature Published Jan 08, 2020

Jan 08, 2020 IST

These stars should have won the Rumble at least once.

Out of every gimmick match that WWE has to offer, the Royal Rumble is certainly the most exciting. It is the one match that fans eagerly wait for every year, speculating about possible twists and turns that could happen during the hour-long showcase.

The prize at the end of this 30-man melee is a guaranteed championship match at WrestleMania, making the Rumble a prestigious deal. Only a couple of dozen names can be called Royal Rumble winners, forming an exclusive club of some of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

However, there are quite a few names who should be in that club but aren't. These Superstars were either a clear favorite in a given year or simply deserved to win the Royal Rumble match at least once, looking back at their contributions to the match.

Here are five WWE stars who deserved to win at least one Royal Rumble.

#5 The Big Show

Big Show was robbed in 2000.

The Royal Rumble should ideally be home to the larger Superstars in WWE, as they are harder to throw over the top rope. Every time the Big Show has entered the Rumble, commentators have stated how he is a favorite in the match simply because of his size.

And yes, his size alone should merit a Royal Rumble victory. The recent RAW returnee has 31 eliminations to his name, across 12 matches. He also has one false elimination, which should have led to a win in 2000.

The Big Show technically won the 2000 Royal Rumble match, after The Rock's feet hit the floor before his. However, the Great One proceeded to eliminate the Giant and win the match.

Since then, Show has come close multiple times, including when he finished second to Chris Benoit in 2004. But it is a shame that a man of his size has not won a single Royal Rumble.

