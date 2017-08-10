5 WWE stars who have won all major titles in WWE and 5 who surprisingly have not

Which WWE Superstars have completed the WWE Grandslam and who have not?

In the WWE's storied history, there hasn't been a single WWE Superstar who has won all available titles in the WWE - simply because many titles have been retired (European, Hardcore, ECW) and many superstars would not be eligible for certain Championships like the Cruiserweight title.

However, it is possible to determine the Superstars that have captured all the major titles in the WWE. There would be many surprising omissions from the list, though.

Did you know that Hulk Hogan has never captured the Intercontinental, United States, European or Hardcore titles?

This list considers the WWE title, Universal title, United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship and any Tag team title (RAW/Smack Down/WWE/World) as the requirements for completing the active title grand slam.

This list includes five Superstars who have won all the major titles in the WWE and five who have surprisingly not.

Superstars who have retired before the introduction of the Universal title have also been included in the list, but superstars like The Miz, Chris Jericho and the Big Show who are still active and have not won the Universal title have been excluded.

Also excluded are those Superstars who have won a qualifying title outside the WWE - e.g. Ric Flair never captured the US title in the WWE but did so in WCW.

Bret Hart gets an honorary mention on the list for winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the Tag team titles in the WWE.

However, he never captured the European title in the WWE at a time when it was considered equivalent to the US title in present day WWE. Also, Hart's US title victory came at the expense of the Miz in a farcical match a decade after he had officially retired from in-ring action.

#1 Randy Orton - No

Something missing from your title cabinet, Randy?

Randy Orton has been with the WWE for the last 16 years and has won numerous titles in the company. However, most of those titles have been the WWE/World Heavyweight Championships; "The Viper" has 13 of them.

This means that Orton has not challenged for the secondary titles very often. He did win the Intercontinental title way back in 2003 and has won the tag team titles with the likes of Edge and Bray Wyatt.

But Orton misses out on the list of WWE Grandslam Champions as he has never captured the United States Championship. Ironically, Orton has won a match for the United States title, though.

Back in 2006, Chris Benoit and Booker T engaged in a best of seven series for the US title. With the series tied at 3-3 and Booker injured, Orton substituted for Booker in the final match and beat Benoit. However, under WWE rules this meant that Booker won the series and the Championship.