5 WWE stars who should have already become Mr. Money in the Bank

There are many WWE stars who have come so close to winning the contract over the past few years

The Money In The Bank contract has only been won 19 times

The Money in the Bank ladder match has been an annual affair ever since Edge won the first contract back in 2005. Over the past 13 years, there has been 19 Money in the Bank winners, with CM Punk picking up the contract twice and Carmella becoming the first female to win the contract last year.

Money in the Bank first began as a ladder match at WrestleMania, but the company made the decision to turn the pay-per-view into an annual event and it has since housed two Money in the Bank ladder matches per year.

There have been 134 participants in the Money in The Bank ladder match throughout the past decade which means that there are so many who didn't get the chance to climb the ladder and retrieve the case. There is no doubting the fact that they deserved to win based on the sheer punishment many put their bodies through but were never given the opportunity.

#5. Kofi Kingston

Kofi has been in six MITB ladder matches and still never won

Kofi Kingston made his Money in the Bank debut at WrestleMania 25 back in 2009 and over the past decade, the former United States Champion has appeared in six of the annual ladder matches without ever actually coming close to lifting the case.

Kingston has been a consistent performer on SmackDown and Raw ever since he made his debut in WWE almost a decade ago and was able to become one of the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history back in 2016, but he has never been given the push that he deserved. One member of The New Day will enter this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, it is currently unknown who the trio will choose, but if it is Kingston then if could be seventh time lucky for the Ghanaian star.