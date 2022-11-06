The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and WWE has a SmackDown World Cup in store for its fans. The company plans to kick-start the tournament on the upcoming episode of the Blue brand, where eight superstars will compete to win the blue brand's World Cup.

The tournament winner will get a shot at GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship. According to the company, an array of international superstars are due to participate in the tournament.

The brand is filled with some of the top international superstars in the company. Irishman Sheamus is out with a storyline injury. Otherwise, he would have been the frontrunner to compete in the tournament.

However, fans could see Mexico's Santos Escobar and Angel Garza, Germany's Ludwig Kaiser, Scotland's Drew McIntyre, Canada's Jinder Mahal, and Italy's Giovani Vinci take part in the tournament.

Additionally, many other top names could go all the way and become The Ring General's next challenger. Each superstar will try their best to win the high-stakes tournament to earn a shot at The Austrian Anomaly.

With that said, take a look at the five WWE Superstars who could win the SmackDown World Cup.

#5. Englishman Butch could win the SmackDown World Cup

Butch and GUNTHER are no strangers to one another. The Ring General came into WWE NXT UK and quickly challenged Butch for the brand's top title. In 2019 the Austria star defeated Butch to win the NXT UK Championship and help it for a record-setting reign.

Butch has been part of The Brawling Brutes on SmackDown, where he has worked alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland. They recently got out of a rivalry against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

He will likely be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, given the fact that he is one of the top international superstars on the brand. The former Bruiserweight will be backing his home-team England, for the football World Cup, and it would be good to see him be part of WWE's tournament and win it.

The English superstar has some unfinished business with GUNTHER, and he could go after the Intercontinental Championship in Sheamus's absence. He has had a couple of good matches against The Austrian Anomaly in NXT, and the company could utilize their chemistry in the SmackDown World Cup.

#4. Ridge Holland is one of the strongest men in WWE

Ridge the Fridge could win the SmackDown World Cup.

Another Englishman who has been making waves on the brand is Ridge Holland. He had a short run in WWE NXT and NXT UK before he made the jump to the main roster earlier this year.

Holland is yet to win a singles title in WWE. He hasn't received too many championship matches in the company. However, the SmackDown World Cup could be the perfect place for Holland to earn a shot at a top title of the brand.

GUNTHER and Holland have shared the same ring on a few occasions. The Bothercauser is one of the few superstars who can match GUNTHER's strength and brutality in the ring.

Fans could see Holland take part in the SmackDown World Cup in the coming weeks and possibly win the tournament for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship. He could then look to avenge his friend Sheamus, who recently had a few matches against The Austrian Anomaly.

#3. Madcap Moss could represent the United States in the SmackDown World Cup

Moss could benefit from a top title shot.

Madcap Moss has seen his stock rise in WWE over the past several months. He did not have the greatest of runs in NXT or the main roster before pairing up with Baron Corbin.

He is now one of the top names on the mid-card, and WWE could have him represent the United States in the SmackDown World Cup. Moss is built like a tank and has proven himself in some good matches against Drew McIntyre.

The creative team could look to give him a good push by having him win the SmackDown World Cup in the coming weeks. The victory would allow him to come face-to-face with GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Moss hasn't won a meaningful title in the company, and it would be good to see him take on The Ring General. A rivalry between them would keep the champion busy for some time and possibly give fans some entertaining matches.

#2. Sami Zayn is one of the top international WWE Superstars

The Bloodline could win more gold if Sami Zayn goes through.

Canada will be one of the teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. WWE could get its very own Canadian, Sami Zayn, to represent that country in the SmackDown World Cup.

Zayn has been on a golden run with The Bloodline. He has helped elevate the faction and given fans some memorable moments over the past few months.

The Honorary Uce could take part in the SmackDown World Cup with The Usos and Solo Sikoa by his side. The faction could help him win his matches and ultimately win the tournament.

Zayn could then take on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship and have a few great matches against The Ring General. Meanwhile, The Usos could enter into a rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovani Vinci for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

A win for The Honorary Uce could finally begin the much-awaited rivalry between The Usos and Imperium. If Zayn cheats his way to a win over The Ring General, then GUNTHER could target Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura should represent Japan in the tournament

Southampton FC Updates @TheSaintCentre



It’s been revealed that WWE stars, Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura support Southampton.



One of the most random pieces of news you’ll find. Sign them up, we need a few new signings!



Which position would they play? #saintsfc 🤔 New signings?It’s been revealed that WWE stars, Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura support Southampton.One of the most random pieces of news you’ll find. Sign them up, we need a few new signings!Which position would they play? 🤔 New signings?It’s been revealed that WWE stars, Big E and Shinsuke Nakamura support Southampton. One of the most random pieces of news you’ll find. Sign them up, we need a few new signings! Which position would they play? 👇 #saintsfc https://t.co/CNWHzdwCuw

Shinsuke Nakamura enjoyed calling himself the King in the company even though he never won the King of the Ring Tournament. However, he could turn his fortunes around by taking part in the upcoming SmackDown World Cup.

Nakamura hails from Japan and is arguably the most famous international superstar in the company. He has put on some of the greatest performances in the ring over the years.

GUNTHER and Nakamura have faced each other in the past, and the two are currently competing on WWE live shows. The company could be preparing them for an extended rivalry, and it could begin with The Artist winning the SmackDown World Cup.

A rivalry between the two superstars for the Intercontinental Championship would be best for business. Hit Row could also Nakamura and ignite a rivalry with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovani Vinci.

