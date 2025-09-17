  • home icon
  5 WWE stars you won't believe Jey Uso could've contacted in secret

5 WWE stars you won't believe Jey Uso could've contacted in secret

By Love Verma
Modified Sep 17, 2025 01:59 GMT
Jey Uso contacted a secret person on RAW.
Jey Uso contacted a secret person on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com & Netflix]

On WWE RAW before Wrestlepalooza, The Usos were seen in an interesting segment backstage. This happened when Jey Uso was spotted talking to someone on a phone call, and he wanted that person to call him back.

When Jimmy Uso entered the scene, he asked the YEET Master about the identity of that person, but the former World Champion didn't disclose the identity. In this article, we will discuss five WWE stars you won't believe could be behind Jey Uso's secret conversation on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Rikishi could be that star

Rikishi would always react and share his opinion about WWE storylines and everything related to real-life Bloodline members within the company. For those who might not know, the Hall of Famer is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Last week, WWE dropped hints of some animosity between the Samoan Twins when Jimmy marked the tone of Jey, similar to Roman Reigns. Considering this, it's probable that Jey might have contacted their father to discuss something with him.

This could further set the plot for Rikishi's comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. However, when the OTC was involved in the storyline on RAW, he advised Jey Uso of many things during the backstage segments.

Many believe that the YEET Master is now following the path of the former Undisputed Champion, which is the primary reason behind his changed demeanor. So, it's likely that Roman could be the person whom Jey could have contacted on the red brand.

Later, Roman might introduce Jey as 'OTC2' given that he used to call himself 'OTC1' on television.

#3. The Final Boss of WWE

Since Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock has been notably absent from the Stamford-based promotion. Jey Uso might have contacted the Final Boss on the red brand, as the Triple H-led creative regime may want to set up the return of the People's Champion.

With these small hints, the Game might be trying to generate buzz around Rock's name and eventually pull off his anticipated comeback on TV.

#2. Paul Heyman?

Paul Heyman is another name on the list that may surprise many. The Oracle is a member of the Vision with Seth Rollins, but is absent from TV due to Reigns' storyline attack on him at Clash in Paris.

If WWE has any plans to turn Jey Uso heel and make him the newest addition to the Vision, Heyman could be the person behind that phone call. By scheming with the former Wiseman, the YEET Master will ally with Seth Rollins and deliver a major shock to everyone.

#1. Jacob Fatu is another likely name

Jacob Fatu is part of the SmackDown brand, but he still holds a chance to be the mystery person whom Jey Uso could have contacted on the red brand. Jey might be trying to get some advice from the Samoan Werewolf or may need him as an ally against Seth Rollins' faction.

This could be why he might have contacted Jacob to seek some help ahead of the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
