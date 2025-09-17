5 WWE stars you won’t believe Jey Uso could’ve contacted in secret

On WWE RAW before Wrestlepalooza, The Usos were seen in an interesting segment backstage. This happened when Jey Uso was spotted talking to someone on a phone call, and he wanted that person to call him back.When Jimmy Uso entered the scene, he asked the YEET Master about the identity of that person, but the former World Champion didn't disclose the identity. In this article, we will discuss five WWE stars you won't believe could be behind Jey Uso's secret conversation on Monday Night RAW.#5. Rikishi could be that starRikishi would always react and share his opinion about WWE storylines and everything related to real-life Bloodline members within the company. For those who might not know, the Hall of Famer is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.Last week, WWE dropped hints of some animosity between the Samoan Twins when Jimmy marked the tone of Jey, similar to Roman Reigns. Considering this, it's probable that Jey might have contacted their father to discuss something with him.This could further set the plot for Rikishi's comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.#4. Roman ReignsRoman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. However, when the OTC was involved in the storyline on RAW, he advised Jey Uso of many things during the backstage segments.Many believe that the YEET Master is now following the path of the former Undisputed Champion, which is the primary reason behind his changed demeanor. So, it's likely that Roman could be the person whom Jey could have contacted on the red brand.Later, Roman might introduce Jey as 'OTC2' given that he used to call himself 'OTC1' on television.#3. The Final Boss of WWESince Elimination Chamber 2025, The Rock has been notably absent from the Stamford-based promotion. Jey Uso might have contacted the Final Boss on the red brand, as the Triple H-led creative regime may want to set up the return of the People's Champion.With these small hints, the Game might be trying to generate buzz around Rock's name and eventually pull off his anticipated comeback on TV.#2. Paul Heyman?Anything WWE @AnythingWWELINKIt’s appears Jey uso was on the phone to Paul Heyman and will turn on jimmy at Wrestlepalozza #WWERawPaul Heyman is another name on the list that may surprise many. The Oracle is a member of the Vision with Seth Rollins, but is absent from TV due to Reigns' storyline attack on him at Clash in Paris.If WWE has any plans to turn Jey Uso heel and make him the newest addition to the Vision, Heyman could be the person behind that phone call. By scheming with the former Wiseman, the YEET Master will ally with Seth Rollins and deliver a major shock to everyone.#1. Jacob Fatu is another likely name_Austin123_ @_a_1_9_LINKI believe that Jimmy will go to SmackDown to talk to Jacob Fatu. And it'll lead to Jacob joining them on RAW to combat the Vision. [This also helps Jacob to be away from Solo] And here we would have a Bloodline formed with Jey Uso leading the charge against the Vision.Jacob Fatu is part of the SmackDown brand, but he still holds a chance to be the mystery person whom Jey Uso could have contacted on the red brand. Jey might be trying to get some advice from the Samoan Werewolf or may need him as an ally against Seth Rollins' faction.This could be why he might have contacted Jacob to seek some help ahead of the WWE Wrestlepalooza event.