Top 5 WWE Superstars who wrestled into their 50s

It's a well-established fact that WWE Superstars have to go through extensive schedules and routines to perform for the fans, and it can be very demanding at times. Wrestlers have even expressed how difficult it is to be a WWE wrestler given that full-time roster members would have to wrestle five times a week under normal circumstances.

It is a form of entertainment which exposes athletes to a number of injuries that can be sustained over the course of their careers. This can not only shorten their careers, but also pose a threat to their wellbeing.

Many WWE Superstars tend to hit their 'peak' in their mid to late thirties. Beyond this, performing regularly can become difficult for some.

Nonetheless, there are some super human brutes who have been able to pull through and wrestle into their fifth decade. Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who wrestled into their 50s.

#5 - WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

January 23d 1984 I was driving to NY from Stanford Ct ,little did I know the wrestling business would change forever after that night!!! HULKAMANIA WILL LIVE FOREVER!!!! Hh pic.twitter.com/y5Sp8RS0Dw — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 23, 2021

Hulk Hogan is one of the pioneers of not only WWE, but the entire professional wrestling industry. In the 80s, Hogan was unquestionably the most popular wrestler. Even those who didn't watch wrestling knew Hulk Hogan well. He was an icon.

WWE saw him for the talent he was and utilized the WWE Superstar as much as they could. After a couple of departures from WWE, he finally returned in 2005 at the age of 52 when he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. Hogan soon worked a programme with Shawn Michaels and returned as a regular performer for a short time. His last match for WWE was against WWE Superstar Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2006.

Even though the 'Hulkamania' WWE days were over, he continued to wrestle on the independent circuit and in TNA. He officially retired from in-ring competition in 2012. He still makes WWE appearances from time to time as he's still regarded as a legend in the wrestling world.