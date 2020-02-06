5 WWE stars you didn't know were godparents to fellow wrestler's children

There are some interesting godparents on the WWE roster

Wrestlers spend a lot of their time on the road when they are working for WWE full time, which means that not only do many relationships begin but also lasting friendships are created.

These are the kinds of friendships that last long after their wrestling career has come to an end and it means that many wrestlers have made the decision to allow these stars to look after their children if anything happens to them.

It's a special moment when someone believes that you would be the perfect godparent to their child and it appears that many current and former WWE stars have turned to the friends that they made when they were part of the business to ensure that their child is looked after.

One name that doesn't appear on this list is Dominik, of course, it's well known that the late, great Eddie Guerrero was made the godfather of Rey Mysterio's oldest child, but it appears that WWE thinks that the WWE Universe has forgotten this since Cain Velasquez has been known as his godfather in recent months.

#5. Shelton Benjamin is the godfather to Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya

Not many members of the WWE Universe are aware of how close Shelton Benjamin and Brock Lesnar actually are. The duo first met in college and at one point Benjamin even coached The Beast Incarnate when it came to amateur wrestling. The two stars then started their career in WWE as tag team partners and were even roommates at the time. Benjamin even let Lesnar stay in his parents' basement when he was out of money.

The two men were so close at one point that when Brock Lesnar's girlfriend at the time Nicole McClain gave birth to their daughter Mya Lynn, Lesnar named Shelton as the godfather. Benjamin is also the godfather of Charlie Haas' daughter Kayla.

