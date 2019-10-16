5 WWE storylines that lead to real-life relationships

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 192 // 16 Oct 2019, 22:05 IST

WWE has pushed a number of couples together

WWE Superstars are on the road for ninety percent of the year since there are live shows as well as SmackDown, RAW and NXT which are presented live on a weekly basis and that's without pay-per-views being brought into the equation.

This means that Superstars develop long-lasting relationships much like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman or Triple H and Shawn Michaels, but at the same time, there are relationships formed between stars who have been forced to work together and many of these have led to engagement, marriage, and long term relationships outside of the company.

Many of these relationships have been formed by stars on NXT and the main roster after they were forced to work together as part of a storyline and here are just a few of the high profile relationships that the company can take credit for.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy dated throughout their time in NXT

Alexa Bliss has become one of the most recognizable female wrestlers in WWE over the past few years, ever since she was drafted from NXT to SmackDown back in 2016 whilst Buddy Murphy seemingly took a much longer road through 205 Live and SmackDown Live until he was moved over to Monday Night RAW as part of the most recent draft.

During their time in NXT, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy worked side by side as two-thirds of BAMF, which was The Blake, Alexa and Murphy Factor. The couple reportedly began their relationship whilst working together in WWE's developmental division, before announcing their engagement in 2017, merely months after Bliss was promoted to the main roster.

In recent years, the couple has featured on Total Divas, but sadly the couple was revealed to have gone their separate ways in the fall of 2018 and have since been able to focus solely on their blossoming WWE careers.

