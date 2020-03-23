5 WWE storylines where family members were involved

Taking a look back at WWE rivalries where family members were involved.

Randy Orton and AJ Styles recently targeted their rivals' families.

Soumik Datta

Randy Orton recently attacked Beth Phoenix

If you've been following WWE for the past few years, if there's one thing you should've noted by now is the fact that the company loves a good old storyline involving Superstars and their families. Not only for over the past few years but over the past few decades, we've seen WWE develop storylines where they bring in parents or loved ones of notable WWE Superstars to add a further element to the narrative.

Throughout the years, we've seen that one of the easiest methods for a Superstar to get heel-heat from the WWE Universe is to have them attack a family member or humiliate them in some way to garner a negative reaction. Don't believe me? Just ask Randy Orton!

As we edge closer to WrestleMania 36, we've already seen two different storylines this year with the involvement of a Superstar and their family. The first of which obviously being Randy Orton setting his sights on Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix, whom Orton attacked with an RKO on a recent episode of RAW.

The second storyline saw the inclusion of The Undertaker's wife, former WWE Divas Champion, Michelle McCool, whom Taker's 'Mania 36 opponent AJ Styles targeted in the lead-up to their clash at this year's Show of Shows.

With all this being said and done, this certainly isn't the first time we have seen WWE involve a family member to build up a story and in this list, we'll take a look back at five times WWE decided to involve family members into storylines.

#5 Roman Reigns' daughter

Bray Wyatt during his feud against Roman Reigns

In 2015, Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt were engaged in what was arguably one of the best feuds of the year, which saw the two men compete against each other on multiple occasions. At one point in the intense feud, things got so heated that Wyatt decided to involve Reigns' daughter into the feud by holding a photo of her and cutting a customary bizarre promo.

However, those plans were quickly nixed as WWE decided to go against it, given the fact that Reigns personally wasn't comfortable with the angle and the involvement of his daughter in a storyline.

