WWE SummerSlam 2017 rumors: 7-time WWE Champion to return & four other scoops you need to know

A last-minute look at all the rumours from WWE SummerSlam.

Could The Undertaker return at SummerSlam?

SummerSlam 2017 is just hours away and the rumour mill has been abuzz all week. With less than 12 hours till the show begins, let’s take a look at how SummerSlam is shaping up and what the rumour mill is saying.

There are 13 matches on the card, including the pre-show. Brock Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman has already said that the two of them will leave WWE if Brock doesn't retain the Universal Championship. This year’s show also sees the SummerSlam debut of Shinsuke Nakamura as he challenges for the WWE Championship.

Elsewhere on the card, there are some rumours that John Cena could be moving to RAW after SummerSlam, and hence his match with Corbin could be his last on the blue brand for a while.

Every WWE main-roster title will be defended at SummerSlam, other than the Intercontinental Championship. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the rumours.

#5 The Bellas to be in John Cena’s corner

John Cena’s feud with Baron Corbin has been dull to say the least, that in spite of Cena costing Corbin his chance of cashing in last week on SmackDown. Soon after that, Corbin had a war of words with Nikki Bella on Twitter. Nikki later teased an appearance with Brie at SummerSlam in Cena’s corner.

The Bellas are slated to be in New York this weekend for film work, so there’s a good chance they will be ringside for Cena’s match. This will be the first time since WrestleMania 32 that Nikki and Brie are on WWE television together… if it happens of course.

Probability rating: 4.5/5