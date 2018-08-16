WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 Potential Finishes for Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler collide for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam

This match has gone from the underhyped Extreme Rules rematch to the most anticipated match of the night in the space of a week. Unless you're living under a rock, you'll be well aware that Dean Ambrose made his return to WWE on Monday Night and pledged to be in his former teammate's corner for his Intercontinental Championship rematch this weekend.

Dolph Ziggler will also have The Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre in his corner, which adds to the combustible elements in this match. Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler have been embroiled in a feud for the past few months and this could be the end of their current feud but it also has the potential to be the start of a completely new path for both stars as well.

#5 Seth Rollins regains the Intercontinental Championship

Seth Rollins could win back his Championship on Sunday night

Seth Rollins lost the Championship to Dolph Ziggler a few months ago and has been attempting to reclaim it ever since, but with Drew McIntyre in Ziggler's corner, it has become hard for Rollins to gain the advantage over The Showoff and his sidekick.

Now that Dean Ambrose has returned and is in Rollins' corner, the numbers game has finally been neutralized and this could be Rollins' chance to win back his Championship. The odds are definitely in his favour since Ambrose has returned much bigger and seemingly angrier than ever so he will be looking for a fight on Sunday night too.

