5 WWE SummerSlam facts even the smartest marks do not know

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 04 Aug 2019, 22:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE SummerSlam

The 2019 WWE SummerSlam PPV is just one week away and boasts a stacked card featuring Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal title against Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston defending his WWE title against Randy Orton, and more.

SummerSlam is widely considered the number two PPV in WWE behind WrestleMania, with the annual classic typically featuring a loaded roster and hype similar to that of 'Mania.

As we near this year's PPV, let's take a look at 5 almost unbelievable facts you didn't know about SummerSlam.

#5 Randy Savage rejected Miss Elizabeth's planned SummerSlam '88 outfit

Randy Savage

WWE SummerSlam in 1988 was headlined by an unforgettable tag team match, and helped set the tone for the legacy of the summer PPV classic. The bout saw Hulk Hogan and Macho Man Randy Savage, know as the Mega Powers, team up to face Ted DiBiase and Andre the Giant, known as the Mega Bucks.

The bout finish saw interference from Miss Elizabeth, who climbed up on the ring apron and ripped off her clothes, revealing an outfit which temporarily distracted Andre and DiBiase, along with the referee. The distraction helped Hogan and Macho Man score the victory in a classic SummerSlam match.

According to Bruce Prichard on his Something to Wrestle podcast, Miss Elizabeth was originally supposed to wear a much more revealing bikini for her distraction at the end of the match, but the idea was soundly shot down by Randy Savage.

Savage was known to be very protective of Miss Elizabeth, who was Savage's real-life partner at the time of SummerSlam in 1988, and he was apparently not a fan of Elizabeth showing off too much skin to a worldwide audience.

By the time the SummerSlam PPV rolled around, Prichard notes that Savage ended up okaying the outfit which Elizabeth ultimately wore to the ring for the main event match.

1 / 5 NEXT