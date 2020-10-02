5 WWE Superstar names and backstage stories behind them

A string of factors are involved in the overall presentation of a WWE Superstar. The Superstar's gimmick, their mic-skills, and their in-ring skills need to be unique enough to pique audience interest. In addition to these factors, there's another one that can make or break a Superstar's career: their in-ring name.

Names like The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Stone Cold played crucial roles in these Superstars gaining immense popularity. On the other hand, there are names like Michael McGillicutty, which was so bad that WWE went on to give the wrestler an entirely new moniker. In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at five in-ring names, donned by some of the most famous WWE Superstars in history. We will also focus on backstage stories about how those names came into being.

#5 Triple H

WWE legend, Triple H

Once known as Terra Ryzing before making his way to WWE, Triple H was finally given a better gimmick and name when he came to Vince McMahon's promotion. The Game once revealed the origins of his name and stated that the original name given to him was Reginald DuPont Helmsley, as told to him by J.J. Dillon.

Dillon could sense that Paul Levesque wasn't too thrilled with the name, so he agreed to check the suggestions that the former WCW star had come up with.

"The next thing I heard, J.J. called me up and said, 'Hey, we went with a little bit of your suggestions and you're going to be Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Three H's.' and I was like, 'Okay…I can work with that a little bit.' So we went with that and then Shawn (Michaels) started calling me 'Triple H' from day one."

The moniker of Triple H became a big hit and he soon turned into a major Superstar during the Monday Night Wars. More than two decades later, Triple H is one of the biggest names in all of pro wrestling and has had a career many can only dream of.