5 WWE Superstar's daughters who could dominate the company in the coming years

The second, third, and even fourth generation stars taking over WWE and the professional wrestling industry isn't a new concept. Whether it was Cowboy Bob Orton & later Randy Orton, The Rock, The Usos, Roman Reigns, or others, there has been a constant influx of stars with familial ties throughout the years.

For the longest time, these generational superstars were primarily male. WWE and pro wrestling as a whole weren't kind to female superstars, nor did they give women the spotlight. As a result, very few second-generation female stars entered the business and even fewer made it to WWE.

The mentality around women's wrestling has changed dramatically, especially in the past decade. There are now numerous daughters of legends in the industry and in World Wrestling Entertainment, scattered throughout the company's three brands.

Some of these women are likely to not only make an impact in WWE but dominate the company for years to come, likely winning championships and accomplishing major goals. Which daughters of legends are most likely to succeed going forward?

Below are 5 WWE daughters who could dominate the company in the coming years.

#5. Ava Raine recently made her television debut

While some only know him as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, wrestling fans will always best know Dwayne Johnson as The Rock. During his time in pro wrestling, he became a ten-time world champion and headlined WrestleMania on numerous occasions. He is truly an icon.

The Rock's daughter is the newest NXT superstar Ava Raine. The fourth generation superstar made her debut on the brand during the latest episode of NXT after being hidden behind a mask for several weeks. She officially joined The Schism, a group led by the deranged Joe Gacy.

It may be too soon to know what kind of future Ava Raine will have in WWE, but she has a strong wrestling heritage and likely a lot of support internally. From an on-screen perspective, aligning herself with a dominant faction could prove beneficial for her long-term.

Ava may be a force to be reckoned with for many years to come, especially at only 21 years old. Could she potentially come for Mandy Rose and the NXT Women's Championship? Could she chase after tag team gold? She has a strong upside ahead of her.

#4. Natalya is a veteran showing no signs of slowing down

Natalya and Ronda Rousey

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was part of some of the most entertaining tag teams in WWE history. He had a lot of success as The Hart Foundation with Bret Hart and later teamed up with Owen. The trio united alongside the British Bulldog and Brian Pillman to form a supergroup during 1997 that is still beloved to this day.

Natalya is The Anvil's daughter. She's been wrestling for over twenty years and has been associated with WWE for more than fifteen of those years. During her time with the company, she's held the Divas Champion, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and tag team gold. Despite all of her accolades, she may somehow just be getting started.

While Natalya is 40 years old, The Queen Of Harts remains in great shape. She's a tremendous athlete and likely has five or even ten years left in her as a full-time competitor. During that time, Neidhart may very well capture more championships to add to her resume. Could she win a title on NXT? Could she recapture the tag team gold? The future is likely to be just as bright for Natalya as it would be for many stars half her age.

#3. Arianna Grace shows a lot of potential

Arianna Grace with Kiana James

Santino Marella is one of the most beloved comedy figures in WWE history. He first started wrestling in 2002 but found success in World Wrestling Entertainment with an over-the-top Italian gimmick. He captured the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and even the tag team titles while with the company.

Marella's daughter Arianna Grace is a superstar who competes on NXT and NXT Level Up. She began her career right before the pandemic hit and wrestled briefly before signing with WWE in 2022.

While the young Grace is currently rehabbing an injury to her leg, she's already shown a ton of potential both in the ring and on the microphone. She has a lot of natural charisma and her future could be quite bright. She may end up remaining in the unit with Kiana James. If so, the duo may go on to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles in the future.

#2. Xia Brookside could be rehired by WWE

Robbie Brookside is well known for being one of the top trainers in professional wrestling today. Prior to dedicating his career towards helping aspiring superstars, he was a star in the United Kingdom. He retired in 2013 and transitioned to the role of being a trainer and currently works for NXT.

Xia Brookside is Robbie's daughter. She began wrestling in 2015, wrestling extensively throughout Europe and Japan. Brookside signed with in 2018 after being part of the Mae Young Classic. She was released from her contract with WWE in 2022.

Despite being released, Xia has a ton of potential. The twenty-four-year-old star spent the bulk of her career as a plucky underdog babyface but eventually transitioned into the role of a bratty daddy's girl.

Regardless of which role she was in, she pulled off both well. With NXT Europe on the horizon, Xia could be re-signed by the company and compete on the new brand. If so, she'd be a tremendous asset who could one day move to the United States and start to climb through the ranks of NXT and then the main roster. Xia will likely have a bright future in pro wrestling and potentially again in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. Charlotte Flair could continue to dominate for years

Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair is arguably the greatest superstar of all time. While not without his controversies, the legendary champion is one of the most decorated of all time. In his 50 year career, Flair won the world championship on sixteen occasions as recognized by WWE.

Ric Flair's daughter is already a future Hall of Famer. Charlotte Flair has been wrestling in WWE since 2012 and during her time with the company, she's captured sixteen championships. Her impressive resume includes the NXT Women's Title and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles along with the RAW and SmackDown gold.

Despite her impressive accolades, Charlotte Flair is only 36 years old. If her first decade in the company was so fruitful, how impressive could her next decade in the company be? Flair is not only likely to surpass her father in world championship wins, but she may become the most decorated WWE star of all time. The Queen's future is very bright.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes