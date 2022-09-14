While it may be hard to fathom for some WWE fans, there was once a time when it was normal for a wrestler to walk down the aisle, enter the ring, and strike a pose to nothing more than the ambiance of the fans in attendance.

Nowadays, live crowds like Cardiff are serenading Seth Rollins and Edge to the ring with Visionary and Metalingus, respectively. All in all, it's hard to forget about the current classics, but it's easy to neglect the past gems. For the sake of this post, that won't be necessary.

Here are 5 WWE Superstar theme songs you may have forgotten.

5) Stone Cold Steve Austin - Alliance Leader

This is quite an intriguing one. I Won't Do What You Tell Me is undoubtedly Stone Cold's most iconic entrance theme. For reference, it's a take on the bass-heavy version of the original track.

Following his triumphant return from surgery in late 2000, The Rattlesnake debuted a new spin on this same theme, courtesy of Disturbed.

Though the track was well received, Austin would soon turn heel amid the conclusion of his match with The Rock at WrestleMania 17. Thereafter, he'd soon debut a slower, more methodical instrumental version of I Won't Do What You Tell Me.

Now for the confusion.

It's titled Alliance Leader on WWE's uncaged album, yet it goes by a few different names elsewhere with sections of the song slightly modified.

The track is most notably known as Austin’s official theme for WWE SmackDown Just Bring It. For what it's worth, it compliments his presence in the video game quite nicely. Think final boss-level status.

#4 Goldberg - Who's Next? (WWE's version of Invasion)

Though his WCW theme can be heard during his entrances on Peacock, this wasn’t always the case for early 2000s WWE fans who purchased WWE DVDs during that time. Instead of Invasion, fans got a slightly “tame” take of Bill Goldberg’s signature anthem.

For some, Who's Next and Invasion aren't all that different. On paper, this claim sounds legit, given the fact that they sound similar. But upon taking a closer listen, it's crystal clear that Invasion just hits differently.

If you're looking for some music to get you hyped up for a wrestling bout, Invasion is sure to do that. If you're yearning for a record chock full of intensity to get you amped for a workout, it's the perfect song to keep you motivated. However, if it's about time to hit the hay, jam to Who's Next, and don't let the bed bugs bite.

#3 Triple H - My Time

For those who don't know or simply just don't remember, there was a short period of time where The Game was in the process of a transitional period. He was transforming from his days as a rebellious Member of DX and becoming what we know now as The Cerebral Assassin.

It's hard picturing Triple H powering down the aisle, rocking anything else but Motorhead on his way to the ring. However, the My Time theme was used by Triple H between the late 90s/early 2000s.

Upon listening, you may notice a lot of DX inspired quotes throughout the song. This makes sense, as the group was prominent during this era.

Hey, here's a fun fact. The song’s intro references longtime WWE composer, Jim Johnston and producer Kevin Dunn.

If you're wondering "Hey yo, Jimmy hit me with that Triple H" is a shout out to the previously mentioned Johnston and "you let the music keep playing, Mr. Dunn" pertains to the latter.

#2 Edge - Never Gonna Stop

After hearing 60,000 WWE fans sing along to Alter Bridge's Metalingus, it's safe to say that Edge's current theme will forever be his most iconic. But in 2002, fans were singing a different tune, so to speak.

Yes, indeed. It was all about Rob Zombie, as it pertained to the career trajectory of this Hall of Famer. The name of the song was Never Gonna Stop and it served as a bittersweet time for Edge fans.

On one side, it was a departure from his days alongside his storyline brother and real-life best buddy, Christian. On the other hand, the theme got the crowd rocking every time it played in an arena. It helped solidify Edge as a singles competitor. Although he hadn't reached main event status quite yet, his legendary battles with the late great Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle helped propel The Rated-R Superstar to heights he'd never seen before.

#1 Big E - I Need 5

Before he became WWE Champion and his meteoric rise to the top of the company as The New Day's powerhouse, he served as Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee’s heavy. The man then known as Big E Langston portrayed a rookie monster bent on showcasing his dominance.

A simple three count wasn't enough for E, as he insisted that the ref count to 5 before his hand was raised for the victory. Not only was this innovative, but it was also a great way to put over how devastating a beat down from Big E was.

As per the gimmick, it only made sense to have a theme song to match it. I Need 5 fit the bill quite nicely.

Alas, the former WWE Champion will probably never return with this long forgotten theme song. Still, whether it's The New Day theme or Wale and DJ Money's Feel The Power, Big E returning from injury is sure to be one of WWE's greatest feel-good moments of all time.

