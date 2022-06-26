5 WWE Superstars in their 20s who will be known as legends one day

If you take a look at the rosters of the three WWE brands, you will immediately notice that the level of competition has never been quite as high as it is right now. RAW, SmackDown and NXT 2.0 alike, all three rosters have legends in the making.

NXT was once known simply as WWE's developmental roster, but not anymore. In recent years, the brand has had just as much top-tier talent as either of the two main rosters.

With that being said, there are also a great deal of WWE Superstars who are incredibly young. That's why today we will take an in-depth look at which of these young superstars have the potential to become legends one day. Here is a list of 5 current WWE Superstars who will one day be known as legends.

#5 on our list of WWE Superstars in their 20s who will be known as legends one day - Dominik Mysterio

Dominik is on the path to proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree!

At only 25 years old, Dominik Mysterio is already well on his way to legendary status. Dominik was introduced to professional wrestling early on, even joining in on the action as part of an actual storyline with his father, Rey Mysterio, when he was a child.

Dominik's dad is already a true legend. Rey Mysterio will in all likelihood be a first ballot hall of Famer and is potentially the greatest luchador of all time. Rey is currently dedicated to helping his son hone his skills so he can one day be considered among the best of the best.

One thing Dominik already has as an advantage over his father is size. While Rey only stands 5'6" tall, Dominik towers over him at 6'2". Combining that size with Dominik's progressing skillset, there is no doubt at all that Dominik has all the tools needed to one day be called a WWE legend.

#4 Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes has quickly become one of NXT's premier Superstars.

Although only 28 years old, Cameron Grimes already has roughly 13 years of professional wrestling experience. After initially training under The Hardys, as well as Jeff Ruud, Cameron hit the independent scene with a bang as "Trevor Lee." It was with Pro Wrestling Guerrilla that people started taking notice of him as a performer.

After cutting his teeth on the independent level, Grimes made his way to WWE in 2019 and has since become one of NXT's premier superstars. It probably won't be long before Grimes finds his way onto one of the main rosters and when he does, other WWE Superstars should take note that this guy is the real deal.

Cameron Grimes is not your cookie-cutter professional wrestler. He is unique, but he is capable of surging to the very top of the WWE ladder and one day cementing his name as a bonafide legend.

#3 Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is well on her way to becoming a legend one day!

At only 25 years young, Rhea Ripley has already become one of the top female performers on the planet. In 2013, Ripley started her career with the Australian promotion Riot City Wrestling. The Nightmare was a natural and was quickly noticed by many top promotions all over the world, including WWE.

In 2017, Ripley made her WWE debut as a participant in the first-ever Mae Young Classic. She was also the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion. From there, it wasn't long before she was called up to the main roster.

Since her main roster debut, the Australian has quickly become one of the top-tier performers on the roster. The star is currently a member of the new faction known as The Judgment Day. Surrounded by a legend in Finn Balor and Damien Priest, Rhea Ripley has the direction needed to put her in that legendary status in the future.

#2 Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker comes from a legendary family!

Bron Breakker could have easily been ranked as number one on this list, considering his current status as NXT's top guy. Nevertheless, Breakker is an absolute stud in the ring. He has all the makings of becoming a true legend in the future, as long as he stays on the current path he is on.

Breakker is the 24-year-old son of WWE Hall of Fame legend Rick Steiner and the nephew of Hall of Fame legend Scott Steiner. The NXT star has a similar natural athletic ability to that of his father and uncle.

Breakker's in-ring skillset is a a mixture of both Rick and Scott. He is an absolute powerhouse in action as he tosses his opponents around effortlessly. He also uses his family's infamous "Steiner Recliner" maneuver to defeat his opponents. Bron has captured the NXT Championship twice now as he continues a path of destruction en route to an imminent trip to the main roster soon.

#1 Theory

Theory already has the boss in his corner!

Theory was once considered an "indie darling" as he was one of the premier names in all of independent wrestling. Some thought he would never sign with WWE because he appeared to be on his way to becoming very self-sustainable as an independent star.

Theory signed with WWE in 2019 and almost immediately soared to the top of the NXT roster. The star was quickly sent to the RAW roster and became Mr. McMahon's protege. The storyline with Vince was the catalyst Theory needed to propel himself to the top of the main roster.

In recent weeks, Theory has been compared and looks set to rival current WWE legend John Cena. The comparison can only help Theory’s chances of one day becoming known as a legend himself.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Theory will be a WWE legend one day? Yes No 14 votes so far