5 WWE Superstars who could be Alexa Bliss' mystery guest on SmackDown

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will be joined by a mystery guest on this week’s edition of “A Moment of Bliss” on Friday Night SmackDown.

“Alexa Bliss will roll out the red carpet for a marquee guest on ‘A Moment of Bliss’ this Friday night. The identity of the guest remains a mystery but promises to have the blue brand abuzz."

“Who will Bliss reveal as the mystery guest for the much-anticipated episode of ‘A Moment of Bliss?’ Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to find out who will join the always controversial talk show.”

As is usually the case when WWE announces an appearance from a mystery guest/Superstar, WWE fans on social media have been trying to predict who the marquee name could be.

Who is the mystery guest? 🤔 @AlexaBliss_WWE promises to have #SmackDown abuzz with this week's "A Moment of Bliss" reveal.https://t.co/5bquxmN6T6 — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2020

Is a WWE Superstar set to return after a lengthy absence? Will Stephanie McMahon reappear on WWE television to make a groundbreaking announcement?

Or, much like when Elias was revealed to be “the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history”, is WWE trolling its own audience by using words like “marquee” and “abuzz” in this Alexa Bliss segment preview?

Without further ado, let’s take an educated guess at who Alexa Bliss could be joined by on this week’s “A Moment of Bliss”.

#5 Stephanie McMahon joins Alexa Bliss

Stephanie McMahon previously made Royal Rumble and Evolution announcements

The first all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history, Evolution, was widely viewed as the best PPV of 2018, but WWE decided not to go ahead with an Evolution 2 in 2019.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon told talkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy last December that she was pushing for another Evolution event and she hoped to make an announcement at some stage.

Now, with WWE’s women’s divisions stacked on all three major brands – RAW, SmackDown and NXT – the company has more than enough talent to produce another contender for PPV of the Year with female Superstars.

It is going to be difficult for Alexa Bliss to interview someone who fits into the “marquee name” category, but Stephanie McMahon would certainly bring some much-needed star power to SmackDown right now.

WWE’s announcement about the Alexa Bliss segment also mentioned that the blue brand will be set abuzz by this guest, and confirmation of a second Evolution event would definitely tick that box.