5 WWE Superstars who were alienated by the locker room

The WWE locker room can be a strange place. Over the years, many stories have swirled about performers who were either loved by their peers, or despised by them.

Without a doubt, the behind-the-scenes politics in WWE can sometimes rival the onscreen drama of both RAW and SmackDown. Sports entertainers have found new and interesting ways to get the message across that a newcomer must either fall in line or be sent packing.

Here are five WWE Superstars who were alienated by the locker room in one form or another.

#5 - René Duprée

Duprée was only 19 years old when he entered WWE. As a member of the famed Duprée wrestling family, the French-Canadian sensation was considered a can't-miss star. However, he quickly turned his peers against him.

In what no one has ever been able to piece together, the youngster was constantly harassed by the likes of Bob Holly and others. Whether it was his attitude or the fact that he had made it to the main roster so quickly, he was extremely disliked. He found marginal success as a tag team wrestler, but never lived up to the hype. Probably due to all the pressure in the locker room.

#4 - Daniel Puder proved he didn't have the 'chops' for professional wrestling

This former Tough Enough winner had everything you would look for in a sports entertainer. As a legitimate MMA fighter, it appeared that, at least for a while, Puder might have a bright future with WWE.

Unfortunately, when Kurt Angle decided to have a 'shoot challenge' on a 2004 episode of SmackDown, the rookie made the mistake of getting too real. He locked Angle in a kimura and was trying to get him to tap when the ref counted Puder's shoulders down. Angle was furious that the kid tried to show him up.

For his troubles? Puder received an initiation in wrestling from Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Hardcore Holly at the 2005 Royal Rumble. The trio viciously chopped the kid for several minutes at the start of the match. He didn't last long with the company after that.

#3 - Mr. Kennedy was supposed to be WWE Champion

Ken Kennedy came into WWE with a great gimmick and the gift of gab. Throw in the fact that he looked good and was a more than adequate in-ring performer, Vince McMahon just knew he had a future mega star on his hands.

Kennedy was supposed to be booked in an angle where he was revealed to be McMahon's illegitimate son. He would then eventually capture the WWE Championship. However, his attitude and some bad botches in the ring led to his demise. One in particular that stands out is his infamous drop of Randy Orton.

With locker room leaders like Orton and John Cena aligned against him, Kennedy didn't last much longer. He was released by WWE in 2009.

#2 - Sunny & Sable

Although the two original divas may have hated each other, their reputations were incredibly similar. In an era when the industry was totally dominated by men, it was not looked upon too kindly that the two both received lavish benefits from the promotion.

Whether it was high salaries or their own, private locker rooms, 'The Boys in the Back' resented the special treatment the ladies received. The ladies didn't do themselves any favors with their attitudes either.

Both Sunny and Sable have something else in common: They both received stinky, brown 'gifts' in their gym bags, as a message on their attitudes.

While no one has ever PROVEN who did it? Trust us... It was X-Pac (and Paul Bearer confirmed it!)

#1 - The Miz went from reviled rookie to future WWE Hall of Famer

As a former reality TV star and someone with an already obnoxious attitude, Mike Mizanain entered the company entirely the wrong way. He made the mistake of being messy in the locker room and not really following the normal 'unwritten' protocols.

Because of that, he was handed down the usual punishment of not being able to dress with the rest of the roster. So, Miz had to dress in the janitor's closet or any facility he could find.

Alas, The Miz is number one on this list because he rose above it all to get to where he is today. The future Hall of Famer is living proof that if you can weather the storm, you will find some sunshine someday.

