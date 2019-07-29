5 WWE Superstars almost guaranteed to enter the title picture again in 2019

Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns are the two obvious names!

Remember how Vince McMahon promised us new faces on both RAW and SmackDown Live when the McMahon family ushered in a brand new era for WWE not long ago? To an extent, he has delivered on his promise with Kofi Kingston as the reigning WWE Champion, and others like Ricochet contesting for the US Championship.

However, WWE is not unlike a TV show and while others may play cameos for a bit, you cannot keep the central characters away from the title picture for too long. While other characters stepped up to the fore in the Walking Dead at certain times, the focus would always shift back to Rick Grimes, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon, all of the central characters.

Such is also the case with WWE and I'm here to let you know that you should expect these men and women in the title picture by the time that the year is done. Let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment.

You know I'm right...

#5 Charlotte Flair

One look at Charlotte Flair and you know that she is the very definition of a WWE Superstar. She has the athletic ability and the lineage to back it up, pretty much explaining why she has been in the title picture for such a long time.

Even now, while she may not technically be in the title picture, it does seem like she's going to take on Trish Stratus at SummerSlam, which is a very high-profile match. Once that program is done, I expect her to take on Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship leading up to Survivor Series.

That is unless Ember Moon pulls off the ultimate upset and becomes SmackDown Women's Champion. Moon vs. Flair could also be interesting!

