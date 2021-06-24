5 WWE Superstars who could answer Roman Reigns' open challenge on SmackDown this week

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Rey Mysterio inside the Hell in a Cell. The Tribal Chief retained his title after a great match by making Rey Mysterio tap out.

On Talking Smack, Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman issued a massive open challenge to everyone for this coming Friday.

"Here's the good news. This coming Friday on SmackDown, Roman Reigns' dance card is open. So who wants to make a go of it? Who wants to take their chances this Friday in not acknowledging your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns? Because that, ladies and gentlemen, is where the suffering begins," said Paul Heyman.

Go home. Stay home.

And if you come back to MY ring…

You’ll acknowledge me. #Smackdown https://t.co/1HLq1kacrx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 19, 2021

We're excited to see who steps up to Roman Reigns this Friday on SmackDown. Could there be a massive surprise in the store? Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could answer the open challenge and confront The Tribal Chief.

#5 Dominik Mysterio challenges Roman Reigns

Dominik Mysterio: "I would love to work with Roman Reigns someday"



Roman Reigns:#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/MKzDuGfXHf — 𝘾𝙧𝙖𝙛𝙩 (@TribalClaymore) June 12, 2021

Starting with the likeliest option, we could see Dominik Mysterio step up to Roman Reigns this coming Friday on SmackDown. One-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Dominik has already been on the receiving end of a couple of brutal beatdowns at the hands of the Tribal Chief recently.

With Roman Reigns defeating his father Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell last week, Dominik has all the reasons to confront him. We could even see him face Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the chances of Dominik defeating him are close to zero.

Ultimately, this could all end up giving more heel heat to Roman Reigns. As for Dominik and Rey Mysterio, the two could start a proper feud against The Usos, leading to a title match at WWE Money in the Bank next month.

