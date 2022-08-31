5 current WWE Superstars who have appeared in movies

Numerous WWE Superstars have starred in various films and TV shows over the last several decades. Superstars and Legends/Hall of Famers like The Rock and John Cena, who have gone on to make a career for themselves in Hollywood, to “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan who starred in several films during the prime of his wrestling career in the early 90s.

Today, we look at five WWE Superstars who are currently on the active roster and have appeared in a movie.

#5. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler starred in the movie, "The Countdown"

Dolph Ziggler is pound-for-pound, one of the hardest working, agile, and all-around in-ring perfectionists who has a skillset only comparable to the likes of Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect (Curt Henning). In addition to being a Superstar, Ziggler does stand up comedy on a regular basis and has starred in various films such as: Buddy Hutchins (2015), Countdown (2016), and The Speed of Time (2020).

#4. 'The Man' Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch starred in The Marine 6 alongside fellow WWE Superstar, The Miz.

Becky Lynch may arguably be one of the best (current) Superstars on the women’s roster to date. The impact that Big Time Becks has had on the company since she received her big push to the top in 2018 has been nothing short of historic and incredible. Becky Lynch has starred in two films to date, starting with The Marine 6: Close Quarters (2018) and more recently, she provided voice work for the animated movie, Rumble (2021).

#3. 'The Rated R Superstar' Edge

The Rated R Superstar is one of the most captivating, controversial, and influential Superstars of all-time. Having made his return to in-ring competition at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge is hellbent on making sure that he leaves no stone unturned during his comeback run with the company. Outside of the company, did you know that Edge has starred in a number of movies? To date, Edge has starred in six films and one biography (Beyond the Mat, 1999). Those movies are Highlander: Endgame (2000), Bending the Rules (2012), Dumb Luck (short film, 2015), Interrogation (2016), and Money Plane (2020).

#2. 'The Tribal Chief' - Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief is celebrating his incredible two-year reign as the WWE Universal Champion, a feat that hasn’t been seen in many years. Roman Reigns’ dominance in the company since returning in 2020 has been nothing short of incredible. Reigns has starred in five movies, including: Countdown (2016), The Jetsons & WWE: Robo WrestleMania (voice work), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), The Wrong Missy (2020), and Rumble (2021, voice work).

#1 – 'WWE's A-Lister' - The Miz

The Miz has starred in all of The Marine sequels

The Miz is called the A-Lister for good reason (in his own mind, at least). Outside of being the self-proclaimed “must-see” Superstar on the roster, The Miz has done well for himself in his wrestling career. The Miz has starred in twelve different films that include the “The Marine” franchise, Santa’s Little Helper (2015), Scooby Doo! And WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (2016, voice work), Fighting with my Family (2019) and The Main Event (2020).

