5 WWE Superstars who appeared on a TV series

The trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Disney's The Mandalorian has finally landed, and it stars none other than WWE's Sasha Banks. The five-time RAW Women's Champion had been rumoured to star in upcoming episodes earlier this year, and the trailer confirmed those whispers.

The Mandalorian seems to be the first major acting role for Banks. She is not the first WWE Superstar, however, to venture into acting, with many before her becoming mainstream names.

At the moment, it is uncertain which character Banks will be playing on the hit Disney television show. However, it is exciting news, given what the series has delivered so far.

Here are five WWE Superstars who, like Banks, have appeared on a television series.

#5 Four-time WWE Champion Edge starred in Haven

Before returning to WWE this year, Edge had a very busy career in television

Based on Stephen King's novel "The Colorardo Kid", Haven was a supernatural drama series produced in Edge's native Canada. Set in Haven, Maine, the series chronicled the story of FBI Agent Audrey Parker, who became involved in paranormal goings-on in the town.

WWE Superstar Edge had a recurring role in the series as Dwight Hendrickson, which lasted from season two to the fifth and final season. The character of Dwight was a former solider, who had the unique power of being a "bullet magnet."

Interestingly, Edge's real-life friend and former tag team partner Christian also appeared on the Syfy hit series. Christian briefly starred as McHugh, another former Army Ranger.

Edge made somewhat of a name for himself as an actor during his nine-year break from WWE. The Superstar made appearances in a wide range of television series, including science-fiction drama Sanctuary and he also had a brief recurring role in season five of Vikings.