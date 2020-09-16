Create
5 WWE Superstars who appeared on a TV series

Sasha Banks is the latest WWE superstar to make the move into acting
Levi Grayshon
ANALYST
Modified 16 Sep 2020, 03:49 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
The trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Disney's The Mandalorian has finally landed, and it stars none other than WWE's Sasha Banks. The five-time RAW Women's Champion had been rumoured to star in upcoming episodes earlier this year, and the trailer confirmed those whispers.

The Mandalorian seems to be the first major acting role for Banks. She is not the first WWE Superstar, however, to venture into acting, with many before her becoming mainstream names.

At the moment, it is uncertain which character Banks will be playing on the hit Disney television show. However, it is exciting news, given what the series has delivered so far.

Here are five WWE Superstars who, like Banks, have appeared on a television series.

#5 Four-time WWE Champion Edge starred in Haven

Before returning to WWE this year, Edge had a very busy career in television

Based on Stephen King's novel "The Colorardo Kid", Haven was a supernatural drama series produced in Edge's native Canada. Set in Haven, Maine, the series chronicled the story of FBI Agent Audrey Parker, who became involved in paranormal goings-on in the town.

My how a decade can change things. In 2011 I was forced to retire from wrestling while I was WWE World Heavyweight Champ. From there, acting serendipitously fell in my lap and I fell in love with it. I married my best friend(no, not @christian4peeps he’s more like brother territory) @thebethphoenix We became the first couple to both be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the last 10 years we experienced plenty of loss. Beth’s dad John, my mom Judy, our fur babies Luger, Branny and Shine. As hard as all of that was, I gained the greatest gifts and the privilege of fatherhood. Lyric and Ruby have changed it all for me. And made me a better, complete man. So yeah, 2010-2020, what a decade. To all my family and friends who supported me and to the audiences who watched and supported me, thank you for coming along for the ride. Here’s to devouring the next decade. Happy New Year.

WWE Superstar Edge had a recurring role in the series as Dwight Hendrickson, which lasted from season two to the fifth and final season. The character of Dwight was a former solider, who had the unique power of being a "bullet magnet."

Interestingly, Edge's real-life friend and former tag team partner Christian also appeared on the Syfy hit series. Christian briefly starred as McHugh, another former Army Ranger.

Edge made somewhat of a name for himself as an actor during his nine-year break from WWE. The Superstar made appearances in a wide range of television series, including science-fiction drama Sanctuary and he also had a brief recurring role in season five of Vikings.

Published 16 Sep 2020, 03:49 IST
Sasha Banks
