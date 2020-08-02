5 WWE Superstars who appeared on TV when they were kids

WWE has been around for several decades at this point, and has transcended generations and wowed millions of fans across the globe on a consistent basis. Over the course of its rich history, WWE has seen a string of in-ring legends and icons who have delivered classics one after the other.

In many cases, these Superstars come from obscurity, being regular folks before making it big in the industry. In other instances, there are 2nd or even 3rd generation Superstars who decided to carry on their parents' legacy in the squared circle. We oftentimes see throwback pictures posted by these Superstars where they can be seen appearing on WWE TV when they were kids. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who appeared on WWE/WCW TV when they were kids.

#5 The Rock

It's not a stretch to call The Rock possibly the greatest mic-worker in the history of sports entertainment. He absolutely killed it on the mic back during the late 90s and early 2000s, a skill which ultimately helped him score several blockbuster roles in Hollywood, and the rest is history. The Rock made his WWE debut in the mid-90s, but appeared on WWE TV as a kid way back in the mid-80s, to watch his father wrestle.

The video above shows a young Brahma Bull watching with awe as his dad teams up with Tony Atlas in a Tag Team match. The Rock would make his WWE debut around 12 years later, as a babyface.

Rocky Maivia's failed run as a good guy led to him becoming an on-screen villain, who would berate the WWE Universe for turning on him. It didn't take long for the character of The Rock to become one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster. His promos oozed charisma, and his mannerisms inside the squared circle usually made for a pretty entertaining match. It has been 4 years since The Rock wrestled his last WWE match (a squash against The Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32), and is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.