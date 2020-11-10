5 WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with Triple H 

Triple H has been part of WWE for more than two decades and in that time he has worked at just about every level in the company. Whilst The Game has seemingly hung up his wrestling boots for now and has taken on the role as "The Godfather" of NXT, the former 14-time World Champion is in good enough shape to return to the ring as and when needed.

During The Game's younger days when he was part of D-Generation X alongside Shawn Michaels, the two men managed to rub a lot of WWE stars the wrong way. Triple H has since become a well-respected member of the company but his new role means that he has had a few issues with some current and former WWE stars in the past as well.

Whilst Triple H has many friends in the company, others have had major disagreements with The King of Kings throughout the course of his career.

#5 WWE Legend The Rock

As noted above, Triple H was once a newcomer in WWE and throughout his time working alongside Shawn Michaels in DX, he became something of a joker backstage.

Whilst the heat between Shawn Michaels and The Rock has been well documented and is the main reason why the two men never had a chance to feud, there were also issues between The Rock and The Game.

Bret Hart spoke about how Triple H and Shawn Michaels would bully The Rock in the early 1990s on a recent episode of his Confessions with the Hitman Podcast.

"Triple H was the same. He was always out to get The Rock. Shawn was out to get him and they just worked on him, and worked on him, and worked on him. And I left. [The Rock] was still in the doghouse with those guys. They wanted him [out] as bad as they wanted me out. Like, they were after him. And, for me, maybe a year later, he started getting his break and he started to take off in WWE and I’m so glad he overcame their petty bulls–t.”

By all accounts, Triple H and The Rock managed to put their issues behind them, whilst there is still seemingly a grudge being held between The Rock and The Heartbreak Kid.