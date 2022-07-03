5 opponents for Bad Bunny if he returns to WWE

The WWE Universe has witnessed celebrities and notable personalities from outside the wrestling industry perform for years. Of all these performers, Bad Bunny has proven that he truly belongs.

The Puerto Rican rapper won over the fans in his debut match at WrestleMania 37. The clash on the Grandest Stage of Them All pitted him and new main-roster arrival Damian Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

The 28-year-old also made a one-off appearance in the Royal Rumble match during 2022's namesake Premium Live Event. Not only did the Bullet Train star get one of the biggest pops of the night, but he also emerged as the fourth runner-up.

So, there is definitely demand for another Bad Bunny run. But who could be a good opponent for him? Let's list down five viable names.

#5 Sheamus/The Brawling Brutes

Since his return from a lengthy injury in early 2020, Sheamus's in-ring work has been on a completely different level. Not only can he hang with opponents smaller and faster than him e.g. Ricochet, Chad Gable, etc. He can also put on hard-hitting fights with powerhouses such as Big E and Drew McIntyre.

The aforementioned points make The Celtic Warrior an ideal next opponent for Bad Bunny. A slugfest against the 2012 Royal Rumble winner would show the WWE Universe that he can take a beating as well as deliver one.

Additionally, the two have some history that they could touch on if they feud. Bad Bunny eliminated Sheamus from the 2022 Royal Rumble match, one would think that the founder of The Brawling Brutes might want to avenge that embarrassing moment.

Furthermore, the "Booker T" singer's interactions with the likes of Butch and Ridge Holland could make for fun TV.

#4 The Honorary Uce, Sami Zayn

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny Can we admit that on paper Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn seemed ok but it ended up being one of, if not THE most fun match of WrestleMania 38?! Can we admit that on paper Johnny Knoxville vs Sami Zayn seemed ok but it ended up being one of, if not THE most fun match of WrestleMania 38?! https://t.co/PLcltIGuDm

Making the best of every situation is what Sami Zayn has done since he turned heel in 2017.

From portraying the slimy head of The Artist Collective to entertaining fans as a deranged conspiracy theorist, the three-time Intercontinental Champion's versatility is exemplary.

Additionally, the fact that he has incredible in-ring skills to complement his character work, makes him the total package. His WrestleMania 37 match against Jackass star, Johnny Knoxville, though not a technical masterpiece, was a rib-tickling viewing experience.

So, it's not hard to see why WWE would position Zayn as Bad Bunny's next opponent. Not only would he effortlessly give the pop star another memorable bout, but his presence would also keep the fans invested in the rivalry all the way through.

Moreover, this way, the WWE Universe may get to see Bad Bunny interact with Roman Reigns in some fashion. The possibilities are endless.

#3 Dolph Ziggler

When it comes to making their opponents look phenomenal in the ring, very few performers can hold a candle to Dolph Ziggler. For the last 14+ years, The Showoff has captivated fans with his remarkable selling.

Back in the summer of 2019, WWE chose Ziggler as Goldberg's opponent; this was following the latter's lackluster performance at WWE Super Showdown a couple of months prior. The two met at SummerSlam where the six-time Intercontinental Champion gave Goldberg one of his best matches since 2016.

So, if Bad Bunny is to wrestle again, facing one-half of The Dirty Dawgs could do wonders for him. The fact that his debut bout was heavily praised means that more would be expected from him moving forward. "Showing the world" is what Ziggler is all about.

It should be noted that as of June 2021, the 2012 Money in the Bank winner has started showing signs of a face turn. However, that shouldn't stop this match from happening since it could easily be promoted as a "friendly contest."

#2 Kevin Owens

The word "all-rounder" gets thrown around quite a lot these days. But if there's one WWE Superstar who has earned the tag, it's Kevin Owens.

After all, who else could just main event a WrestleMania with Steve Austin and then start a mind-bending comedy angle two nights later?

Ever since his main roster call-up in 2015, Owens has been on a roll. Whether it's about his bell-to-bell performances, passionate promos, or impeccable comic-timing, K.O. has been a gift to the wrestling world.

So, a potential encounter with Bad Bunny isn't out of the equation. Moreover, it wouldn't seem completely out of place because Owens isn't known for playing nice with celebrities. His encounters with Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul are proof of the same.

So, call Bunny an avenger of fellow celebrities or not, there's money in him facing The Prizefighter.

#1 His first-ever WWE tag-team partner, Damian Priest

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest may soon go from friends to foes

In his first WWE run, the hip-hop star came equipped with everything. Charisma, passion, style, and a reliable tag-team partner, Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy stayed by the former 24/7 Champion's side all the way through to WrestleMania 37.

Fast forward to 2022, the 39-year-old now walks a dark path. Gone are the days when he used to be a swag icon. He is now a part of the villainous group, The Judgment Day.

So it would be interesting to see how the former tag team partners interact now. "The Punishment" could also be a viable opponent for the 4x Latin Grammy Award winner.

On top of that, he could join forces with fellow Hispanic Superstar, Rey Mysterio and make the rivalry a faction war. Both scenarios reek of potential.

