5 WWE Superstars who could become the next John Cena

John Cena was WWE's last megastar. While Roman Reigns might be the top guy in the company today, he hasn't reached the megastar status that John Cena was able to attain.

It's a change in approach, but what is clear is that Roman Reigns is one of a kind and not the successor to John Cena that WWE wanted. At least in the case of Reigns, WWE answered the "what if" question about his heel turn, something that never happened to John Cena post-2005.

This list doesn't focus on superstars who would become like John Cena in terms of his character, but simply those that could take his spot and become nearly as big as him.

#5 Dominik Mysterio - An unlikely John Cena successor?

Dominik Mysterio turned 24 this year and is one of the youngest superstars in WWE. He has delivered at every opportunity presented to him, especially in his debut at SummerSlam 2020, where he lost to Seth Rollins.

As of now, the biggest shadow that Dominik has is that of his father Rey Mysterio. Just as Charlotte Flair had Ric Flair's shadow cast over her for years, the same has happened to Dominik Mysterio.

Charlotte managed to come out of that in a big way and is now the most highly-accomplished woman in WWE history, at least on paper. Given how young Dominik Mysterio is, his peak could still be a few years away, barring any injuries.

The biggest development that Dominik Mysterio requires at the moment is his character and mic skills. That is likely to change over time, but he is far ahead of Cena in terms of in-ring ability at the same age.

But the Cenation Leader is proof that it takes time to emerge as an all-time great. It all depends on Dominik Mysterio's resilience and drive, but he certainly has the potential to become the next John Cena.

