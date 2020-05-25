5 WWE Superstars with the best win-loss record in 2020 so far

The Fiend and Becky Lynch

We're almost halfway through 2020, and the year has given us a bunch of unforgettable matches and storylines featuring some of the biggest WWE Superstars today. The fact that WWE managed to churn out programming on a weekly basis amidst the pandemic speaks volumes of how dedicated and determined the Superstars are, when it comes to entertaining the WWE Universe, no matter what the circumstances are.

2020 saw Becky Lynch continuing her RAW Women's title reign and putting down top female Superstars one after the other. Also, Drew McIntyre finally bagged the chance to shine on the big stage, after grinding for more than a decade. In this slideshow, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who have the best win-loss record so far in 2020. It should be noted that the list only mentions Superstars who have wrestled at least 15 matches this year.

All the stats are taken from Cagematch.net

#5 Matt Riddle (92.6%)

Matt Riddle

Back in January, reports started coming in that Matt Riddle had a backstage altercation with then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV. Many speculated that Riddle would have backstage heat following the altercation, but his record seems to be telling a completely different story. Riddle has wrestled 27 matches in 2020 so far, and has won a whopping 25 out of those! The King of Bros has an impressive win percentage of 92.6, and has registered only two losses.

Around three weeks before the Royal Rumble, the tag teams for the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were announced. Many fans were surprised to see that Riddle had been paired with Pete Dunne, with the duo being dubbed as The BroserWeights. They ultimately won the tournament and went on to defeat Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Portland to win the NXT Tag Team titles. The Coronavirus pandemic prevented Dunne from entering the USA, and Riddle had got a new partner in Timothy Thatcher.

However, the partnership ended quickly after Thatcher turned on The Original Bro during their NXT Tag Team title match against Imperium. Riddle would defeat Thatcher the same night and they will be adding a new chapter to their rivalry this week on NXT in Cage Fight that will be officiated by WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle.