5 WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt could target when he returns to SmackDown this week

Bray Wyatt's going to pick his next target when he returns to WWE SmackDown this week.

Will it be someone on the WWE SmackDown roster or someone else entirely?

Who will be the next Superstar to let him in?

One of the biggest things we learned this week during the RAW broadcast is that SmackDown will feature the return of the Firefly Fun House. And we know how Bray Wyatt uses the Firefly Fun House as a device to tease his future feuds on SmackDown.

Firefly Fun House returns this Friday on SmackDown https://t.co/8dvHJaoFu0 via @YouTube — Kyndle Nance #StraightOuttaWakanda 🙅🏾‍♂️ (@RealKyndleNance) June 16, 2020

SmackDown will also feature an explosive edition of Miz TV but that's another topic for another article. So now that we know that Bray Wyatt is back, and potentially, The Fiend as well, who will he go after next?

So, let me list down 5 WWE Superstars from the WWE roster who may be next in Bray Wyatt's hit list this week.

#5 Otis has a target on his back on SmackDown

🎵 Say Hey, Good Lookin'

Whatcha got Cookin'?🎵



- Hank Williams pic.twitter.com/YcNBO9z32I — OTIS (Dozer) (@otiswwe) June 14, 2020

Sure, Mandy Rose is far too talented a performer to play a damsel in distress but I genuinely think that the horror moments that can be produced with Mandy Rose thrown into the mix, with Bray Wyatt trying to get into Otis' head could make for some really compelling television content indeed.

Otis may have King Corbin in his crosshairs right now, but it would be great if adversity comes at him from all directions, with Bray Wyatt, in particular, leading the charge. It is very difficult for the SmackDown audience to sympathize with a character, especially when he has the most beautiful woman in the SmackDown roster by his side.

At this point in time, Otis is getting a bigger push on SmackDown than pretty much anyone else in the current WWE roster right now. I wouldn't be surprised if Bruce Prichard and Vince McMahon decide that the only way to get Otis over to a bigger degree than before is to have The Fiend put him over in a big way.

