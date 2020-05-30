5 WWE Superstars who should bring back their iconic attires

Seth Rollins white and gold gear is iconic

To some fans, the attire of a professional wrestler might not seem like a vital element but trust me when I tell you, the gear of a wrestler plays an equally important role in building a Superstar's character, putting aside their in-ring work and their promo skills.

Throughout the years, we've seen some of our favorite wrestlers sport some of the finest and most memorable attires. For example, New World Order's classic black & white tee or Brock Lesnar's Suplex City merch were usually sported by the majority of the WWE Universe, at one point in time.

However, not every attire is fortunate enough to make it through and over the years in professional wrestling, we've seen plenty of notable gears make sporadic appearances. WWE Superstars, for one, have been known to pay homage to their inspirations and also have paid tribute to several fictional characters throughout the years.

In this article, we'll take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who should bring back their previously used iconic attires, or at least a special element of it. Because, after all, the gear that WWE Superstars wear is as important as their skills in the ring and on the microphone and holds a significant substance to their on-screen characters.

#5 Rey Mysterio- Silver Surfer of WWE

Rey Mysterio as the Silver Surfer

WWE will conduct Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. And, while we still don't have an idea of what WWE actually has in store for Mysterio, chances are next week could very well be the last and final time we see 'The Master of 619' on our television screens.

Well, if Mysterio is inevitably on his way out of the WWE, then why not bid farewell in style? In 2006, Rey Mysterio was taken off WWE TV due to an ACL injury and the WWE Universe was left wondering when Mysterio will be returning once again.

Despite his uncertainty on this occasion, Mysterio did return to WWE in 2007, at the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and that too in style. 'The Master of the 619' popped up as the Fantastic Four villain, The Silver Surfer.

Mysterio has competed under several superhero/villain inspired outfits and if he is indeed on his way out of the WWE next week, then why not show up in a unique style? Of course, it all eventually depends on Vince McMahon's decision, as the WWE Chairman disapproved Mysterio's Silver Surfer attire, after the very first time he had seen it.